  • LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 12 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 12, 2025 13:37 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 12 (Image via Imagn)

The LA Clippers will take on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Wednesday. This will be their second matchup of the season. The Clippers won their previous encounter 109-98, which took place on Jan. 13. Norman Powell led the Clippers that night, recording 29 points and six rebounds.

James Harden also played a key role in the win, recording 26 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Last but not least, Domantas Sabonis also had a monster outing and put up 21 points along with 20 rebounds. The Heat hung all their hopes on Tyler Herro, who recorded a game-high 32 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn't enough.

Both teams will be gunning for a victory tonight in a crucial game. The Miami Heat currently sit ninth (29-35) in the Eastern Conference and can grab the eighth seed from the Orlando Magic (30-36) with a win. Meanwhile, the Clippers are fighting to hold on to the eighth seed in the Western Conference (35-30).

If the Clippers lose, the Sacramento Kings will have a golden opportunity to take their spot in the Western Conference.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for March 12

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers are yet to submit their injury report for the Clippers-Heat game, but they’re playing the second game of a back-to-back, so there likely won’t be many changes. Drew Eubanks (hip), Ben Simmons (knee), Norman Powell (hamstring) and Seth Lundy (ankle) are all expected to be out against the Heat.

Miami Heat injury report

On the other hand, the Miami Heat don’t have too many injuries to worry about, with most of their key players available against the Clippers. Josh Christopher (G League), Nikola Jovic (right hand) and Dru Smith (left Achilles) are all out for the upcoming game. Furthermore, Alec Burks (back) is listed as questionable, while Terry Rozier (illness) is listed as probable.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 12

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers are expected to start Kris Dunn, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and Nicolas Batum.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

James Harden

Kris Dunn

Kawhi Leonard

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Patty Mills

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Amir Coffey

Derrick Jones Jr.

Kobe Brown


Jordan Miller




Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

The Miami Heat are expected to start Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Kel’el Ware, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Davion Mitchell

Tyler Herro

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Kel’el Ware

Terry Rozier

Duncan Robinson

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Haywood Highsmith

Kevin Love

Josh Christopher



Kyle Anderson


The contest tips off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

