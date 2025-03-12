LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 12, 2025

The LA Clippers will look to sweep the season series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. LA, which won 109–98 in mid-January, is hoping to get the same result in the rematch in South Beach. The Clippers will be on short rest when they take on the Heat after losing 127-120 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Heat try to prevent another defeat at the hands of the Clippers and snap a four-game losing streak. Miami has not won since beating the hapless Washington Wizards 106-90 on Mar. 3. Erik Spoelstra will not have Nikola Jovic (hand) but Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Haywood Highsmith are cleared to play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Kaseya Center in Miami will host the Clippers-Heat rematch. Basketball fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Clippers (+115) vs. Heat (-135)

Odds: Clippers (+2.5) vs. Heat (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o209.5 -110) vs. Heat (u209.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat preview

The LA Clippers won the first meeting against the Miami Heat by dominating the transition points, paint scoring and committing fewer turnovers. LA has an elite defense, so if it can take the lead with its fastbreak attack and interior dominance, it could get another win.

Ad

The unfavorable schedule might be a factor against the Clippers. Rebounding and transition attacks need energy and hustle, things Ty Lue’s team might not have after a short rest.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points with eight rebounds in the loss to the Pels. But he is unlikely to play on the second night of a back-to-back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In contrast, the Heat can’t afford the Clippers to dominate again in transition and the paint. Miami’s defense has played well despite the slump, so it might be up to the task.

The offense, though, has been a different story. Erik Spoelstra’s offense has stuttered during their losing streak. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro need help from the supporting cast. Andrew Wiggins and Kel’el Ware cleared to play, have to step up.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups

Clippers

PG: James Harden | PG: Kris Dunn | SF: Kawhi Leonard | SF: Nic Batum | C: Ivica Zubac

Heat

PG: Tyler Herro | PG: Davion Mitchell | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Kel’el Ware | C: Bam Adebayo

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat betting tips

Ivica Zubac is averaging 21.4 points per game in March. Still, he might struggle on the second night of a back-to-back set against the pairing of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. Zubac might fail to hit past his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.4 PPG in March after putting up 24.1 PPG last month. Kris Dunn has been stellar on the defensive for the Clippers, which could help force Herro to struggle again. The Heat All-Star might not top his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat prediction

The Clippers have started to play well after opening March with three straight losses. Still, they are on short rest and the road when they face the Heat. Miami could even the season series with a victory and beat the -2.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback