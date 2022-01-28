LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will continue their road trip as they face off against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on January 28th.

The Clippers are now on a two-game winning streak and enter this game on the back of a 111-102 win against the Orlando Magic. They also find themselves at .500 for the season.

The Miami Heat will also head into this game with winning momentum. Coming off their 110-96 win against the New York Knicks, the Heat see themselves at 31-17 for the season.

Friday night's matchup will be the final installment of the two-game season-series between the two teams. With the Clippers emerging as winners in their first game, Miami will look to level the series at home.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, January 28th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 29th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers in action against Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers put up a stunning performance earlier in the week against the Washington Wizards. They have continued to mount wins despite playing with an extremely short-handed roster. With a 3-2 record in their last five games, the Clippers have also managed to improve to .500 on the season again.

ESPN @espn



CLIPPERS COMPLETE A 35-POINT COMEBACK WIN

The win against the Magic saw more successful late-game executions from the Clippers to seal the win. After trailing for the majority of the game, a combined effort from the Clippers roster saw the side take a fourth quarter lead, which then saw them through to a win.

The Clippers continue to miss Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and even Marcus Morris Sr. However, contributions from players such as Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard have kept the team afloat at this point in the season.

Key Player - Amir Coffey

Amir Coffey looks on during an LA Clippers game.

A key player for the LA Clippers for their game on Friday night will be Amir Coffey. Coffey has been a recent addition to the Clippers' starting rotation and the 24-year old has really stepped up to the plate.

Over the course of the last 10 games, Coffey has registered averages of 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Although his rebounding and assist numbers aren't impressive, his scoring has definitely been a major upside for the Clippers.

Coffey enters this game on the back of a 19-point scoring outing in the win against Orlando. He is on a roll of sorts, having recorded consecutive double-digit outings in his side's last two wins.

Amir Coffey is playing on a two way contract and is going off - 29 points, 5 rebounds, 48 FG%. Ty Lue and the Clippers strike again with their development of a player

He will play a major role in affecting the LA Clippers' scoring for the game and will support Reggie Jackson in the backcourt. The Clippers will also hope to see him become a contributor and help them put their roster depth on display in this game as well.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Amir Coffey | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Terance Mann | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro attempts a shot over Immanuel Quickley.

The Miami Heat find themselves in top spot in the East following their win against the New York Knicks despite facing a number of setbacks over the course of the season. The Heat have managed to hang on and thrive, largely due to their ability to execute under pressure and the contributions from their role players.

Much of their success can be attributed to the likes of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus stepping up in the absence of their superstars.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Tyler Herro's last 6 games:



23.0 PPG

4.7 RPG

4.5 APG

48% FG

45% 3PT

91% FT Tyler Herro’s last 6 games: 23.0 PPG4.7 RPG4.5 APG48% FG45% 3PT91% FT https://t.co/h7XHajIwZ1

Heat star Bam Adebayo had a poor shooting night against the Knicks, recording only six points. However, Robinson and PJ Tucker stepped up to pick up the slack alongside Jimmy Butler to lead Miami to the win.

Heading into Friday's game, Miami may be further shorthanded as Butler has joined the injury report for the side. Although the Heat will see their star out of the rotation, the team continues to be a solid unit thanks to their depth and chemistry.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo attempts to drive past Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Miami Heat will look to Bam Adebayo to be a key player for the side in Friday night's home game. Adebayo spent a good part of the season out of the rotation due to a thumb injury and his return has been a welcome sight.

Although the Heat big man had a poor scoring night against the Knicks, Adebayo contributed 11 assists and eight rebounds on the night. Functioning as a point-center in many situations, he has found ways to facilitate the Miami Heat offense while also acting as a defensive anchor.

Adebayo will have to take on more offensive responsibility against the LA Clippers. With Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler both out, the 24-year-old will have to establish himself offensively in order to open up opportunities for other teammates.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Clippers vs Heat Match Predictions

The LA Clippers vs Miami Heat matchup could prove to be an entertaining one. With both teams significantly shorthanded in the superstar department, the depth of their rosters will be tested in this matchup.

Both teams head into this game with some momentum, but the odds of winning favor Miami. The Heat have been one of the best teams at playing without their stars this season and their 17-5 home record does help in that department.

The Clippers' 10-13 away record has seen them stretched as they head into their sixth consecutive away game. The fatigue resulting from their circumstances could influence their ability to perform.

Where to watch Clippers vs Heat game?

The LA Clippers vs Miami Heat game will be locally broadcast on the Bally Sports Sun. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra