LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for March 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the first game of their season series and is included in the NBA's six-game slate.

The Clippers, 39-20, hold the fourth spot in the West, coming off back-to-back wins against the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves, playing on the second set of a back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard secured a game-high 32 points with five rebounds and two steals in the 89-88 win over Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, 40-21, improved to the second spot in the East, following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 107-98 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Bucks have won five straight since the All-Star break, including beating the Chicago Bulls 113-97 on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a standout performance of 46 points and 16 rebounds.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

LA Clippers injury report for March 4

The LA Clippers have declared point guard Russell Westbrook unavailable for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 4 due to a left hand injury.

Apart from Westbrook, the Clippers have all other players ready and available for the matchup.

Player Status Injury Russell Westbrook Out Left hand fracture

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook sustained the injury during Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards, currently placed 14th, at the Crypto.com Arena.

The injury occurred in the second quarter, roughly 10 minutes before halftime, as Westbrook was defending Wizards guard Jordan Poole on the perimeter. Attempting to navigate around a screen, Westbrook moved to Poole's left and reached out to swipe the ball, resulting in the fracture as Poole pushed up the court.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 4

The Bucks have listed four players on their injury list: SF Chris Livingston (groin) is doubtful; SF MarJon Beauchamp (lower back) is probable; PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (left Achilles) is questionable; and SF Khris Middleton (ankle) is out.

Player Status Injury Chris Livingston Doubtful right groin strain MarJon Beauchamp Probable lower back spasms Khris Middleton Out ankle Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable left Achilles tendinitis

What happened to Khris Middleton?

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that forward Khris Middleton is sidelined due to a left ankle sprain sustained during the Feb. 6 matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The injury occurred as Middleton, attempting a jump shot, landed awkwardly on Kevin Durant's foot following a flagrant foul.

Despite initially remaining in the game post-injury, Middleton exited shortly thereafter and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. This led to his absence from 10 consecutive games as he continues treatment and rehabilitation.

Middleton's absence has been a significant loss for the Bucks, yet there's growing optimism regarding his return. Coach Doc Rivers hinted at a possible near-term comeback for Middleton.

