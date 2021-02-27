LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in what promises to be a thrilling battle between two top teams in the NBA. It will be the first time the teams clash this season, as fans brace for an epic battle between MVP candidates Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The LA Clippers' form has been indifferent in the last six games. Kawhi Leonard and crew have registered 3 wins and an equal number of losses during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have rediscovered their mojo, winning 4-straight games going into this matchup. Giannis and Co. had lost five consecutive games before getting back to winning ways.

Both, the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks were triumphant in their previous games. The Clippers registered a 119-99 win over the Grizzlies as Kawhi led the way with a 30 point game. The Bucks, on the other hand, beat the Pelicans in a closely contested matchup. Giannis and Middleton combined for 69 points as the Bucks won 129-125.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Lou Williams added 17 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-99 on Friday night to split a two-game series.https://t.co/oj9JixwgjZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 27, 2021

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Patterson (R)

The LA Clippers will pretty much have the full squad available to them when they travel to Fiserv Forum this Sunday. Patrick Patterson (personal) missed out on the last game due to personal reasons and there is no update on whether he will feature for the Clippers against the Bucks as of now.

Daniel Otturu and Jay Scrubb are the only two injured players ruled out. Scrubb hasn't featured for the LA Clippers at all this season.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (R) in action

D.J. Augustin (personal) did not play the last game for the Milwaukee Bucks and there is no update on his return.

Jrue Holiday (covid protocols), Jaylen Adams (covid protocols) and Jordan Nwora are ruled out for now. Guard Holiday returned to the sidelines to surprise his teammates a few days back and is close to returning. He might feature against the LA Clippers.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

LA Clippers will have all their regular starting 5 players available to them for this matchup. The backcourt will feature Patrick Beverley and Paul George as usual, while Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka will lockup the frontcourt to complete the starting five.

The likes of Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann will provide cover for either of the guards, while Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. will be playing rotation minutes of the three frontcourt stars.

Milwaukee Bucks

If Jrue Holiday does return to the lineup, Bobby Portis will be the one to go back to the bench. Donte DiVincenzo will continue to start alongside Holiday in that case, while Giannis will partner Middleton as the other forward. Brook Lopez will start at the center position as usual to complete the starting five.

The Milwaukee Bucks are somewhat shorthanded at the moment and will be hoping D.J. Augusting can make a comeback for this game. The likes of Portis, Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes are likely to be given a minimum of 20 rotation minutes each.

Jrue Holiday back with his teammates. A good sign he is closer to a return after missing 8 games.



(Via the @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/XiVzTJBFBT — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) February 22, 2021

In case Jrue Holiday and D.J. Augustin do not return, the Milwaukee Bucks will likely play their starting 5 from the last game. They played the combination of Middleton and DiVincenzo as the two guards, Giannis and Portis as the two forwards and Brook Lopez as the center.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Milwaukee Bucks

G Donte DiVincenzo, G Khris Middleton, F Bobby Portis, F Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez