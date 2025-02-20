LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The LA Clippers face the Milwaukee Bucks in one of several games scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Clippers, No. 6 in the hotly contested Western Conference, take the road to face the Bucks, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ad

The Clippers were on a three-game winning streak before the All-Star break. Their last game was a 120-116 OT win on the road against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 13.

Norman Powell scored 41 points and added three rebounds and an assist in that one. James Harden had 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a strong all-around performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks have struggled with consistency, failing to string together consecutive wins since Jan. 23. They did, however, head into the All-Star break on a positive note, as they edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-101 on the road on Feb. 12.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gary Trent Jr. led the way for the Bucks with 21 points, one rebound and two assists. Kyle Kuzma added 19 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in another good performance since joining the Bucks from the Washington Wizards before the trade deadline.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports

LA Clippers' injury report for Feb. 20

The LA Clippers don't have any major injury reports for the game against the Bucks.

Ad

The Clippers' complete injury report:

Cam Christie: Out - G League: On assignment

Trentyn Flowers: Out - G League: Two-way

Kai Jones: Out - G League: Two-way

Jordan Miller: Out - G League: Two-way

Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Feb. 20

Unlike the Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks have an extensive list of injured players, including star player Giannis Antetokounmpo who is listed as questionable due to a left calf strain.

The Bucks' complete injury report:

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Left calf strain)

Andre Jackson Jr.: Questionable (Right wrist sprain)

Damian Lillard: Questionable (Right hamstring strain)

Chris Livingston: Out - G League: On assignment

Liam Robbins: Out - G League: Two-way

Stanley Umude: Out - G League: Two-way

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 20

The LA Clippers are projected to go with the following lineup against the Bucks:

Ad

James Harden (point guard), Norman Powell (shooting guard), Bogdan Bogdanovic (small forward), Derrick Jones Jr. (power forward) and Ivica Zubac (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Clippers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center James Harden Norman Powell Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Ivica Zubac Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey Nicolas Batum Ben Simmons Ben Simmons Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey Drew Eubanks Patty Mills Jordan Miller Norman Powell Ben Simmons Nicolas Batum Norman Powell Amir Coffey Derrick Jones Jr. Kawhi Leonard Kobe Brown

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 20

The Milwaukee Bucks are projected to go with the following starting five against the Clippers, assuming Giannis sits out.

Kevin Porter Jr. (point guard), Andre Jackson Jr. (shooting guard), Taurean Prince (small forward), Kyle Kuzma (power forward) and Brook Lopez (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Kyle Kuzma Bobby Portis Ryan Rollins Gary Trent Jr. Kyle Kuzma Bobby Portis Giannis Antetokounmpo AJ Green Kevin Porter Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Jericho Sims Andre Jackson Jr. Ryan Rollins Pat Connaughton Pat Connaughton Liam Robbins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback