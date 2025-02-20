LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The LA Clippers face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. James Harden and Co., who won 127-117 in Los Angeles in late January, could sweep the season series with another win. LA’s core of Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, James Harden and Ivica Zubac are healthy to lead the team.

Meanwhile, the Bucks continue to face uncertainty with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Greek Freak, who sat out the team’s last three games and the All-Star weekend, is questionable due to a lingering calf injury. Damian Lillard is iffy due to a right hamstring strain. Defensive stalwart Andre Jackson Jr. might also miss the game because of a right wrist sprain.

The home team could have a tough night defending its home court if the Antetokounmpo-Lillard pair are unavailable.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will host the Clippers-Bucks rematch. Fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-110) vs. Bucks (-110)

Odds: Clippers (-1.0) vs. Bucks (+1.0)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o227.0 -110) vs. Bucks (-110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

In the LA Clippers’ win against the Milwaukee Bucks last night, they needed an offensive explosion from James Harden and Norman Powell. LA’s starting backcourt combined for 73 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Ty Lue will need more of the same, particularly if the other players on the roster have another off-night. Harden and Powell might not have to do as much lifting if Kawhi Leonard can have his usual impact on both ends of the floor.

The Bucks’ biggest concern is the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. If one or both are out, somebody on the roster must help take up the slack. Kyla Kuzma, acquired before the trade deadline, has to show why the Bucks traded Khris Middleton for him.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Clippers

PG: James Harden | SG: Norman Powell | SF: Kawhi Leonard | PF: Derrick Jones Jr. | C: Ivica Zubac

Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard | SG: Ryan Rollins | SF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

James Harden is not likely to have another 40-point night on the road against the Bucks. Still, he has been scoring well this month, averaging 21.2 points per game. The Beard might top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

The Clippers have slowly ramped up Kawhi Leonard's minutes, but the two-time MVP continues to have an up-and-down season. He is averaging 16.6 PPG this season, scoring over 20 points just four times in 15 games. The Claw might fail to get past his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Clippers have an elite defense that travels well on the road. If the Bucks play them without one or both of their superstars, LA could sweep the season series. Doc Rivers needs Antetokounmpo and Lillard to beat his former team.

