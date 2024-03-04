LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024 

The LA Clippers continue their road trip with a short visit to Wisconsin on Monday to face the Milwaukee Bucks. It's their first meeting of the season. The Clippers will have revenge on their minds after losing the season series 0-2 last year to the 2021 NBA champions.

The Clippers will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. It will be a stern challenge, considering they faced Minnesota a night ago on the road in an old-school physical contest, winning 89-88.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will look to maximize the homecourt advantage before setting off on a four-game California trip. They have seemingly flipped the script under Doc Rivers' coaching after a slow start. The Clippers would be a good test for them to evaluate their performance.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

NBA TV will cover the LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game nationally. Meanwhile, Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Wisconsin will cover the game in local regions. Fans abroad can view the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT) at Fiserv Forum.

Moneyline: Clippers +168, Bucks -200

Spread: Clippers +5.5 (-114), Bucks -5.5 (-108)

Total (o/u): Clippers o228 (-105), Bucks u228 (-115)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The 39-20 Clippers enter this game behind consecutive wins. It could have easily been a 3-0 run if not for LeBron James' genius that saw the Clippers blow a 19-point fourth-quarter lead on Wednesday. LA has improved to 3-3 after the All-Star break and will hope to continue this stretch against the Bucks.

While the Clippers can turn on the head defensively, their offense will need some work. They have a 112.3 offensive rating in their past six games, averaging 24.7 assists a game, 21st in the NBA.

They're allowing 14.0 points off turnovers per contest. They can't afford to do this against Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league leader in fast break points (5.6 ppg).

The Clippers will be without Russell Westbrook (hand fracture) for this game. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George will likely suit up.

On the other hand, the 40-21 Bucks are 5-0 entering this contest. They've turned a corner under Doc Rivers, especially defensively. They are posting a league-leading 101.5 defensive rating since the All-Star break, conceding a league-low 97.2 ppg. Their offense is clicking, too, with a 121.4 rating in this span, the second-best in the NBA.

Milwaukee is scoring 17.4 points off turnovers. That's likely to be the Bucks' go-to tactic again to force turnovers and get their offense going in transition, which is easier to do with a force like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Khris Middleton (ankle) remains out for the Bucks, while Giannis (Achilles) is questionable. MarJon Beauchamp (back) is probable, and Chris Livingston (groin) is doubtful.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Starting Lineups

Clippers' starting lineup

PG - James Harden, SG - Terance Mann, SF - Paul George, PF - Kawhi Leonard, C - Ivica Zubac

Bucks starting lineup

PG - Damian Lillard, SG - Malik Beasley, SF - Jae Crowder, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Editor's note: The starting lineups could change close to the game, depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Betting Tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored to score over 31.5 points. He's averaged 30.8 ppg this season. Giannis is averaging 28.3 ppg in his past 10 games. He's coming off a 46-point outing, though. The Clippers seemingly don't have the size to deal with the two-time MVP.

Kawhi Leonard is favored to score under 26.5 points. He's averaging 24.0 ppg on the season and 23.3 ppg in his past nine games. Kawhi has gone over his total in his past two games. However, he's not been that consistent of a volume scorer.

James Harden is favored to record under 8.5 assists. He's averaged 8.3 apg on the season and 7.1 apg in his past 10 outings. Harden had 10 assists in his previous outing, but the Bucks' disruptive defense could see him struggle.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win Monday's contest against the Clippers, with a -200 money line. The LA Clippers are favored to cover their +5.5 spread.

The Bucks will likely use their rest advantage and force as many turnovers as possible, making the most of the Clippers' playing on the second night of a back-to-back. It's been LA's Achilles after the All-Star break, too.

Milwaukee will hope to be assertive in the paint, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez having little to no resistance from the undersized Clippers.