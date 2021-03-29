LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Combined 5 - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form LA Clippers have won 5 straight NBA games as they now take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center. The Clippers have had multiple injury concerns during their run of victories but have managed to churn out victories after a string of strong performances. The likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have been thoroughly impressive, with new acquisition Rajon Rando not ready to feature as yet.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, decided to rest all their major stars in their loss against the New York Knicks. It was their second consecutive loss, although the Bucks' recent form means they will not be too concerned. All three of Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton should return to the lineup, making this a mouth-watering NBA fixture.

The best of last night's FUN!! pic.twitter.com/uPXQzEn4qe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 28, 2021

Clippers vs Bucks Match Prediction

Both teams have shown impressive form over the last few games. The return of their star trio should be a huge boost for the Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton in good touch despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's slight dip in recent games. During this time, Middleton has been making almost 60% of his 3-point attempts. The Milwaukee Bucks also have Sam Merrill and Bryan Forbes, who have been instrumental off the bench during their latest run of victories.

Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will all return to the lineup for Milwaukee Bucks

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers look set to end their month strongly, and saw a 23-point performance from Terance Mann in their last victory. With Lou Williams gone, the likes of Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum are expected to contribute off the bench. Overall, the LA Clippers are in better form, although the Milwaukee Bucks’ returning stars will be fit and well-rested. In what is expected to be a close NBA matchup, the LA Clippers go in as the slight favorites.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks - Combined 5

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Paul George | Small Forward – Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez

In what makes for a mouth-watering hypothetical lineup, Jrue Holiday is the Point Guard, edging out the LA Clippers' injured guard Patrick Beverley. Holiday has been impressive on both ends of the court despite being out for a number of games this season. He has averaged more than 15 points, 1.7 steals, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists and is having one of his best ever-seasons from the 3-point line as well.

JRUE HOLIDAY🔥



28 PTS

11/15 FG

5/6 3PT

14 AST (season-high)

5 REB

2 STL

In 30 MINS



Bucks have won 12 of last 13.

pic.twitter.com/W3ZmVBJyXY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 23, 2021

Joining him at Shooting Guard is Paul George, another player who has had his fair share of missed games this season. PG13 has been in terrific form of late, and produced a 24-point near double-double against the San Antonio Spurs. He sat out of the last game and should be well-rested coming into the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the SF spot is Kawhi Leonard, whose two-way impact has driven the LA Clippers forward this season. He has been the one constant in their lineup, with Paul George and Patrick Beverley missing stretches. Kawhi Leonard is not a frontrunner for the NBA MVP award right now, but is expected to change the narrative as the season progresses. The LA Clippers are undoubtedly title contenders, a possibility that revolves around the form of Kawhi Leonard.

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are fit for the LA Clippers

The Power Forward position is taken up by 2-time MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is finally showing signs of slowing down after a magnificent run of form since February. Giannis also sat out the Milwaukee Bucks’ last game and makes the lineup ahead of his teammate Khris Middleton, who has also impressed of late.

The Center position goes to Brook Lopez, who has started for the Milwaukee Bucks through most of the season. He is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, and has a healthy shooting efficiency of over 55%. Lopez produced 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Bucks’ last game.