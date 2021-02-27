LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 28, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks come into their 2020-21 NBA matchup against the LA Clippers on a four-game winning streak. They will be further boosted by the possible return of point-guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed a few games owing to the league's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers won the second of their double header against the Memphis Grizzlies by 20 points after an impressive Kawhi Leonard performance. They have also been boosted by the return of a few key players in recent weeks and now have an almost full roster for a potentially mouthwatering clash.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both available for the LA Clippers.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, February 28th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, March 1st; 2:00 AM IST).

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

LA Clippers Team News

The LA Clippers have struggled to get going offensively in recent games but will be boosted by their 122-point performance last time around. Kawhi Leonard registered 30 points and nine rebounds, while Lou Williams chipped in with 17 huge points off the bench in that game.

📊 30 PTS / 8-13 FG / 9 REB / 7 AST@kawhileonard posts 30+ points for the fifth time this month. pic.twitter.com/Naut5fmcDb — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

Patrick Patterson should be fit to feature, although Jay Scrubb is still a long way from a return.

Nevertheless, the LA Clippers, who are second in the Western Conference with a 24-11 record, are emerging as title hopefuls this time around. The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but could provide the LA Clippers a stern test.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been prolific for the LA Clippers this season.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.9 points, 1.5 steals, 6.2 rebounds and five assists per game this season, emerging as a strong MVP contender.

However, the absence of Paul George for a sustained period has meant that Leonard has often been left with a bit too much to do. Nevertheless, he has responded well and has stood up to the challenge.

The Milwaukee Bucks are solid at both ends of the court, and Leonard’s performance could go a long way in deciding the outcome of this tie.

Advertisement

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Milwaukee Bucks Team Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been impressive offensively during their recent run of games. But coach Mike Budenholzer will not be entirely happy with the defensive frailty his team has shown.

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks will be boosted by the return of Jrue Holiday, who has averaged 16.4 points, 1.9 steals and 5.4 assists per match this season.

Jrue Holiday back with his teammates. A good sign he is closer to a return after missing 8 games.



(Via the @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/XiVzTJBFBT — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmp has continued his prolific form, scoring more than 35 points in each of his last three games. He is emerging as a contender for the NBA MVP award this season. With the likes of Bobby Portis and Bryan Forbes providing able support off the bench, Antetokounmpo could be one to watch out for this campaign.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

In his last game against the impressive New Orleans Pelicans, Antetokounmpo produced 38 points and ten rebounds, as he looks set to lead his side back to the Eastern Conference summit.

The Milwaukee Bucks had slipped down to third after a run of losses, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the key in his team's recent return to form.

Best of The Greek Freak:



38 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/Qoj4PXVZQC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 26, 2021

The Bucks will look to set things right in the coming weeks and prove themselves as bonafide title contenders.

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G DJ. Augustin, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez.

Clippers vs Bucks Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have not been in the best of form, losing two big games in their last 4. They will be looking at the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to lead them to victory in this game.

However, the Bucks will not make things easy and will count on Jrue Holiday to rise to the fore. They will go in as slight favorites, but all signs suggest that it could be a close, hard-fought encounter.

Where to watch Clippers vs Bucks?

The matchup between the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on the ABC network. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.