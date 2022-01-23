LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers and New York Knicks will lock horns with each other for an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Clippers are coming off a 102-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. They erased a 24-point second-half deficit to claim a surprise victory over Joel Embiid and Co. Reggie Jackson led the charge for LA with 19 points as all starters scored in double-digits. Meanwhile, their bench outscored the Sixers' reserves 32-14, which proved to have a massive impact on the eventual outcome.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are on a three-game losing streak entering this game. The New Orleans Pelicans handed them a 102-91 loss in their previous outing. New York's starters misfired in this contest, as Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker combined for only 15 points on the night.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Jason Preston on their injury report for this game. All three players have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Questionable Elbow sprain Jason Preston Out Foot injury Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks' injury report features five players. Ryan Arcidiacono and Derrick Rose have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Nerlens Noel and Kemba Walker are listed as questionable and new signing Cam Reddish is listed as probable.

Player Name Status Reason Kemba Walker Questionable Sore knee Ryan Arcidiacono Out Ankle sprain Derrick Rose Out Ankle surgery Cam Reddish Probable Ankle sprain Nerlens Noel Probable Sore knee

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Clippers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey started as guards in that match, while Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac filled the other three spots.

Luke Kennard, Eric Bledsoe and Terance Mann will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks

The Knicks starting lineup could change depending on Kemba Walker's availability for this game. If he doesn't play, they could start Alec Burks on the backcourt next to Evan Fournier, with RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson occupying the three frontcourt spots.

Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Nerlens Noel will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey; Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr.; Power Forward - Nicolas Batum; Center - Ivica Zubac.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by Arnav