  • LA Clippers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Mar 26, 2025 11:03 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
The LA Clippers are on the road to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference with a 40-31 record, while the Knicks are third in the East with a 45-26 record.

The Clippers will start a four-game road trip with Wednesday’s game. They are in a close fight with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth spot in the rankings, which would guarantee automatic qualification for the playoffs.

LA is coming off a 103-101 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks are on a two-game win streak and have split their last 10 games. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 128-113 on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns (26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) and Josh Hart (16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) had triple-doubles, while OG Anunoby led the team in scoring with 35 points.

This will be their second and final game this season after previously playing on March 7 when the Clippers won 105-95 behind James Harden’s 27 points. Towns led New York with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, the two teams have played each other on 140 occasions, with the Knicks holding a 74-66 lead.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Clippers injury report for March 26

James Harden is listed as questionable on the injury report with a foot injury. Jordan Miller is out with a left hamstring tendinopathy.

Knicks injury report for March 14

New York will be without Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin) and Ariel Hukporti (left knee), while Mitchell Robinson is day-to-day because of an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at the LA Clippers vs New York Knicks’ starting lineups and depth charts for March 26.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJames Harden (DD)Kris DunnBen Simmons
SGKris DunnBogdan BogdanovicNorman Powell
SFNorman PowellAmir CoffeyBogdan Bogdanovic
PFKawhi LeonardDerrick Jones Jr.Nicolas Batum
CIvica ZubacBen SimmonsDrew Eubanks
*DD indicates day-to-day

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGCameron PayneTyler KolekDelon Wright
SGMikal BridgesCameron PayneLandry Shamet
SFJosh HartLandry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG AnunobyJosh HartPrecious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony TownsMitchell Robinson (DD)Precious Achiuwa
Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs New York Knicks?

The LA Clippers vs New York Knicks matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden in New York. Local coverage of the game will be provided by MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Edited by R. Elahi
