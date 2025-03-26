LA Clippers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Clippers are on the road to face the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference with a 40-31 record, while the Knicks are third in the East with a 45-26 record.

The Clippers will start a four-game road trip with Wednesday’s game. They are in a close fight with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth spot in the rankings, which would guarantee automatic qualification for the playoffs.

LA is coming off a 103-101 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks are on a two-game win streak and have split their last 10 games. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 128-113 on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns (26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) and Josh Hart (16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) had triple-doubles, while OG Anunoby led the team in scoring with 35 points.

This will be their second and final game this season after previously playing on March 7 when the Clippers won 105-95 behind James Harden’s 27 points. Towns led New York with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, the two teams have played each other on 140 occasions, with the Knicks holding a 74-66 lead.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Clippers injury report for March 26

James Harden is listed as questionable on the injury report with a foot injury. Jordan Miller is out with a left hamstring tendinopathy.

Knicks injury report for March 14

New York will be without Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin) and Ariel Hukporti (left knee), while Mitchell Robinson is day-to-day because of an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at the LA Clippers vs New York Knicks’ starting lineups and depth charts for March 26.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden (DD) Kris Dunn Ben Simmons SG Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Norman Powell SF Norman Powell Amir Coffey Bogdan Bogdanovic PF Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons Drew Eubanks

*DD indicates day-to-day

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Cameron Payne Tyler Kolek Delon Wright SG Mikal Bridges Cameron Payne Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson (DD) Precious Achiuwa

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs New York Knicks?

The LA Clippers vs New York Knicks matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden in New York. Local coverage of the game will be provided by MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

