LA Clippers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 26, 2025

The Los Angeles Clippers versus New York Knicks matchup is one of six NBA games scheduled on Wednesday. The Clippers (40-31) are in seventh place in the Western Conference, while the Knicks (45-26) are the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference.

The Clippers and Knicks have faced each other 140 times in the regular season. In this head-to-head, LA has won 66 times while New York has secured victory 74 times.

This will be the second and final meeting between the two ball clubs this season. On Mar. 7, the Clippers defeated the Knicks 105-95.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Clippers versus Knicks game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast live on MSG and FDSSC. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-140) vs Knicks (+120)

Spread: Clippers (-2) vs Knicks (+2)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o218.0) vs Knicks -110 (u218.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks preview

The Clippers recently went on a five-game winning streak that was snapped by the OKC Thunder on Sunday. In the 103-101 loss to the Thunder, Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and 10 rebounds.

In contrast, the Knicks are coming off back-to-back wins heading into Wednesday's game. On Tuesday, they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 128-113. OG Anunoby led the way with 35 points, five rebounds and one assist.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks betting props

James Harden's point total is set at 20.5, which is below his season average of 22.5 points per game. Harden had 17 points on 4-for-14 shooting in the loss to the Thunder.

Karl-Anthony Towns' point total is set at 27.5, which is above his season average of 24.5 points per outing. In the win over the Mavericks, Towns turned in a triple-double performance with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks prediction

The Clippers are slightly favored to win this road game against the Knicks. In a tight game inside the Garden, the presence of two closers (Harden and Leonard) on the Clippers' lineup could spell the difference.

