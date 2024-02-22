LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for February 22 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Clippers and the OKC Thunder gear up to face each other at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma on Thursday, February 22, with tipoff set for 8 pm ET. This will be their third encounter of the season. Going into the matchup, both teams have a 1-1 record against each other in the season, with the Clippers having won their latest encounter.

The Los Angeles Clippers are third in the Western Conference, with a record of 36 wins and 17 losses. They won seven of their last 10 games after defeating the Golden State Warriors 130-125 on the road before the All-Star break.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, are second in the Western Conference, just one spot above the Clippers, with a 28-24 record. The Thunder won six of their last 10 games and are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Orlando Magic 127-113 on the road on Feb. 13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams combined for 65 points to lead the Thunder to victory.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for Feb. 22

Coming fresh off the All-Star break, many players in the league got a breather and a chance to recover before starting the second half of the season.

Heading into the matchup, both the teams have no players listed on their injury reports. The game will feature a completely healthy and well-rested roster on both sides.

LA Clippers

In their last game before the All-Star Break, the LA Clippers had three in their injury report which included, Kawhi Leonard, Bones Hyland, and PJ Tucker. All of them have been cleared to play since then and will be available to play against the Thunder.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is expected to use a starting lineup of James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and Terrance Mann.

OKC Thunder

Previously, Thunder's newly acquired veteran, Gordon Hayward, was the sole player listed in their injury report. Since his name is not listed in the Thunder's injury report for their matchup against the Clippers, Hayward is expected to debut for the OKC Thunder tonight.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams.

Tonight's matchup between the LA Clippers and the OKC Thunder may prove to be a playoff-caliber game as it features two of the top three ranked teams in the Western Conference.