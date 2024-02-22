LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The LA Clippers and OKC Thunder will square off for the third and final time this regular season on Thursday. As the series is tied at 1-1, both teams will be going all-out for a win in their next matchup. The winner of the head-to-head battle could hold a crucial advantage in their jostling for playoff positioning.

The Thunder lost 128-117 to the Clippers on Jan. 16 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled against LA’s defense. Jalen Williams had a good game but they couldn’t get over the hump with “SGA” limited to only 19 points. Oklahoma will need the All-Star starter to be at his best to have a chance of beating the Clippers.

LA had a roller-coaster last week heading into the All-Star weekend. After going 9-1, they went 2-2 in their last four games. The short break should be good enough for them to recharge their batteries in the race to grab the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. A win by the Clippers (36-17) will allow them to catch up with the Thunder (37-17) for the second spot in their conference.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Thunder will host the Clippers at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. EST. Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports SoCal are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY and AM 570KLAC/S: KTMZ to tune in to the action.

Moneyline: Clippers (+110) vs. Thunder (-130)

Spread: Clippers (+2.0) vs. Thunder (-2.0)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o236.5 -110) vs. Thunder (u236.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

The Clippers have steadily surged up the Western Conference standings since acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in mid-December. With “The Beard” in the lineup, Ty Lue’s team has become an offensive juggernaut. LA had a slight hiccup leading into the All-Star break but must be raring to return to its dominant form starting with the matchup in Oklahoma.

The Thunder is one of a few teams who have been as good as the Clippers since Harden arrived in Hollywood. While the spotlight has unsurprisingly been in LA, OKC has been quietly doing its business dispatching opponents. Oklahoma will be hoping to win the season series and hold an important advantage over LA for playoff positioning.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ivica Zubac and James Harden will start the game for the LA Clippers.

The OKC Thunder will have Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort open the game.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

There are no player props yet for the Clippers-Thunder game as of this writing

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

The home-court advantage may be all that will separate the LA Clippers from the OKC Thunder on Thursday. Oklahoma could win the season series and edge LA against the +2.0 spread.