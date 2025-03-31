LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2025

The LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. LA is eighth in the West with a 42-32 record, while Orlando is also eighth but in the East with a 36-39 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 70 times in the regular season, with the Clippers holding a 38-32 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 20 when LA won 104-93, behind James Harden’s 24 points, while Anthony Black led Orlando off the bench with 17 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

The LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 31, at Kia Center.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Local broadcast of the game will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-155) vs. Magic (+130)

Spread: Clippers (-3) vs. Magic (+3)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o211.5) vs. Magic -110 (u211.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic preview

The Clippers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after suffering a 127-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Norman Powell led the team with 34 points, while James Harden had 24 points. LA severely missed the services of Kawhi Leonard, who sat out the first game of the back-to-back for knee injury management.

LA started Sunday sixth on the table but dropped to eighth after its loss and wins for the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The three teams are in a nail-biting three-way battle to secure a fixed playoff spot and not fall into the play-in spots.

Ad

The Magic, meanwhile, are coming off of a 121-91 blowout win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Paolo Banchero played 29 minutes for 24 minutes, while Franz Wagner had 21 points in 24 minutes.

Orlando has won six of its past 10 games and is 0.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks. The team has had a mixed season, marred by injuries to key players. If the roster can come together before the postseason, they could make some serious noise in the East.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic betting props

Kawhi Leonard’s points total is set at 22.5. After resting on Sunday, he should have a big game against the Magic. He has also crossed the prop mark in the past eight games that he has suited up. So, this looks like a safe spot to bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Paolo Bachero’s points total is set at 26.5. After a fairly easy game against Sacramento, Banchero is well rested and should have a major impact on Monday’s result. Take a risk, and bet on the over.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Clippers to get a win on the road. While it should be a very close game, LA should do just enough to cover the spread for a win. The team total should just cross 211.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback