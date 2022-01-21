LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the LA Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

Coming off their 123-110 win against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers saw another great performance from their superstar big man Joel Embiid. He recorded 50 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in just 27 minutes of action. With this win, the 76ers have improved to 26-18 on the season.

Meanwhile, the shorthanded LA Clippers are coming off a tough 130-128 OT loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers have a 22-24 record this season and are ninth in the Western conference standings.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George is still recovering from an elbow injury

The LA Clippers have a few names on their injury report ahead of their game on Friday.

While there won't be as many players on their injury report, the absence of key players and superstars will see the Clippers severely shorthanded at this point in the season. Paul George continues to be out with an elbow injury. He is expected to be out for a few more weeks.

Paul George will be out for a few more weeks. George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting elbow and has been out since Dec. 22. The Clippers want to give PG's elbow more time to heal.

The latest addition, however, is Nicolas Batum, who will enter the league's health and safety protocol. He may miss a few games in the process.

The team will continue to miss Kawhi Leonard and rookie Jason Preston from the rotation as they undergo rehabilitation. Although Leonard is ahead of schedule, the timeline on his return remains vague.

Marcus Morris Sr. also joins the injury report. He has been listed as questionable for personal reasons.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nicolas Batum Out Health and Safety Paul George Out Elbow Kawhi Leonard Out Knee Jason Preston Out Foot Marcus Morris Sr. Questionable Personal

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Seth Curry sustained an ankle injury after the game against Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers also have a few names on their injury report ahead of their next outing at home.

A recent addition to the injury report sees Seth Curry listed as questionable for the game with left ankle soreness. Although he has been listed questionable, there is hope that he will be available for the game.

Noah Levick @NoahLevick Sixers injury report vs. Clippers:



-Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton still out

-Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton still out

-Seth Curry questionable with left ankle soreness

Additional injuries will continue to see Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton out of the rotation. Green is out with a hip injury and has been sidelined indefinitely.

Thybulle sustained a shoulder injury last week and is expected to be re-evaluated in the coming days but will remain out of the rotation. Milton will also remain sidelined with a back injury and is out indefinitely.

Long-term absences will continue to see Ben Simmons out of the rotation for personal reasons. He is yet to make an appearance with the side this season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Danny Green Out Hip Matisse Thybulle Out Shoulder Shake Milton Out Back Ben Simmons Out Personal Seth Curry Questionable Ankle

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

In the absence of Paul George, the LA Clippers have had to make a lot of adjustments to their rotation. Although the side started off with a guard rotation of Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe in the backcourt, they have since seen Amir Coffey move into the starting rotation to replace Bledsoe.

The front court remains fairly unchanged. Although the absence of Nicolas Batum does call for some variation, the starting frontcourt includes Terance Mann at small forward, Serge Ibaka at power forward and Ivica Zubas playing center.

With Bledsoe moving to the bench, the Clippers have seen an improvement in their bench contributions. Along with Bledsoe, Luke Kennard and Brandon Boston Jr. saw a lot of minutes in the previous game against the Nuggets.

Justice Winslow and Isaiah Hartenstein may also see some burn in their upcoming game on Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid attempts to drive past Daniel Theis

The Philadelphia 76ers have a fairly well-established rotation considering the health of most of their primary players. However, with Thybulle out there may be some changes in the frontcourt.

Although Seth Curry is questionable for the game, there is a good chance that he will play for the side. He will start in the backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey as usual.

The frontcourt will continue to see Tobias Harris at power forward and Joel Embiid at center. The small forward position will see some change as both Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle are out for the game. Considering the fact that the 76ers opted to have Charlie Brown Jr. start in the previous game, they may run with the same formation this time around.

Off the bench, Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz will see the majority of playing time in the rotation. Isaiah Joe and Andre Drummond may also get significant burn if the 76ers can maintain a lead.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

LA Clippers

G - Amir Coffey | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Terance Mann | F - Serge Ibaka | C - Ivica Zubac

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Charlie Brown Jr. | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

