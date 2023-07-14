LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On July 13, the Philadelphia 76ers lost a heartbreaker with the final play of the game, as Kobe Bufkin iced the contest with a game-winning bucket to give the Atlanta Hawks a victory. The Sixers fell to a 1-2 record as a result of the loss.

The LA Clippers, however, come into the game having won two of their first three games. They have been getting a lot of mileage out of their rotational scorers rather than having a single go-to scorer. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, four LA Clippers players scored in double figures, while Jordan Bowden came close, with nine points to his name.

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The 76ers like to play at pace and have some explosive scorers on their roster. Terquavion Smith has proven himself to be a valuable offensive weapon for the Sixers during their Summer League run, while Greg Brown III looks like the perfect modern-day rim runner.

On the other side of the floor, the LA Clippers will likely trust their strength in depth while turning to the veteran experience of Brodric Thomas off the bench. The Clippers play a team-orientated brand of basketball, which isn't always conducive to success at the Summer League level.

Heading into their meeting, the Sixers will hold a slight edge in terms of talent, and that should give them enough juice to end the contest with a victory.

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Julian Champagnie 5 G-F 6-8 215 lbs JUN 29, 2001 22 R St. John's Isaiah Joe 7 G 6-3 174 lbs JUL 02, 1999 23 2 Arkansas Trevelin Queen 9 G 6-6 190 lbs FEB 25, 1997 26 1 New Mexico State Jaden Springer 11 G 6-3 205 lbs SEP 25, 2002 20 1 Tennessee #28 Pick In 2021 Draft Charlie Brown Jr. 16 G 6-6 199 lbs FEB 02, 1997 26 3 Saint Joseph's Justin Smith 19 F 6-6 215 lbs MAR 01, 1999 24 R Arkansas Charles Bassey 23 C 6-11 230 lbs OCT 28, 2000 22 1 Western Kentucky Grant Riller 26 G 6-0 195 lbs FEB 08, 1997 26 1 College Of Charleston Cassius Winston 27 G 6-1 185 lbs FEB 28, 1998 25 2 Michigan State Malik Ellison 28 G 6-6 215 lbs AUG 17, 1996 26 R Hartford Tyler Bey 29 F 6-7 215 lbs FEB 10, 1998 25 1 Colorado Filip Petrusev 33 F 6-11 235 lbs APR 15, 2000 23 R Crvena Zvezda Myles Powell 35 G 6-1 205 lbs JUL 07, 1997 25 1 Seton Hall Aminu Mohammed 36 G 6-5 210 lbs DEC 15, 2001 21 R Georgetown Michael Foster Jr. 41 F 6-8 250 lbs JAN 16, 2003 20 R NBA G League Ignite Paul Reed 44 F 6-8 218 lbs JUN 14, 1999 24 2 DePaul #58 Pick In 2020 Draft Fred Sims Jr. 45 G 6-4 193 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 R Chicago State

LA Clippers Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jason Preston 1 G 6-3 181 lbs AUG 10, 1999 23 1 Ohio Draft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21 Jordan Miller 11 F 6-7 195 lbs JAN 23, 2000 23 R Miami #48 Pick In 2023 Draft Kobe Brown 21 F 6-7 250 lbs JAN 01, 2000 23 R Missouri #30 Pick In 2023 Draft Xavier Moon 22 G 6-0 165 lbs JAN 02, 1995 28 2 Morehead State Signed On 12/25/21 Moussa Diabate 25 F-C 6-11 210 lbs JAN 21, 2002 21 1 Michigan #43 Pick In 2022 Draft Brodric Thomas 30 G 6-5 185 lbs JAN 28, 1997 26 3 Truman State Xavier Castaneda 31 F 6-1 188 lbs MAR 26, 2000 23 R Akron Matt Morgan 34 G 6-2 174 lbs NOV 07, 1997 25 R Cornell Jordan Bowden 35 G 6-5 193 lbs JAN 20, 1997 26 R Tennessee Nate Renfro 36 F 6-8 205 lbs DEC 11, 1996 26 R San Francisco Keaton Wallace 37 G 6-3 185 lbs FEB 26, 1999 24 1 Texas-San Antonio Fred Sims Jr. 38 G 6-4 193 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 R Chicago State Bryson Williams 41 F 6-8 240 lbs APR 25, 1998 25 R Texas Tech

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Sixers (+105), Clippers (-125)

Spread: Sixers (+1.5), Clippers (-1.5)

Total: 183.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Players to watch

Jaden Springer, Terquavion Smith, and Greg Brown III are the three names to watch for the Sixers. Springer is a high-level ball-handler at the Summer League level, while Smith is an explosive three-level scorer and Brown can provide a big presence within the paint on both sides of the floor.

Kobe Brown, Xavier Moon, and Brodric Thomas are arguably the best three players on the LA Clippers roster. However, none of them will provide the size necessary to deal with Brown III, and all of them will have their hands full with Springer and Smith. Fortunately for the Clippers, Bryson Williams has had some good moments in Las Vegas and will now get a chance to shine.

