LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

On July 13, the Philadelphia 76ers lost a heartbreaker with the final play of the game, as Kobe Bufkin iced the contest with a game-winning bucket to give the Atlanta Hawks a victory. The Sixers fell to a 1-2 record as a result of the loss.
The LA Clippers, however, come into the game having won two of their first three games. They have been getting a lot of mileage out of their rotational scorers rather than having a single go-to scorer. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, four LA Clippers players scored in double figures, while Jordan Bowden came close, with nine points to his name.
LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction
The 76ers like to play at pace and have some explosive scorers on their roster. Terquavion Smith has proven himself to be a valuable offensive weapon for the Sixers during their Summer League run, while Greg Brown III looks like the perfect modern-day rim runner.
On the other side of the floor, the LA Clippers will likely trust their strength in depth while turning to the veteran experience of Brodric Thomas off the bench. The Clippers play a team-orientated brand of basketball, which isn't always conducive to success at the Summer League level.
Heading into their meeting, the Sixers will hold a slight edge in terms of talent, and that should give them enough juice to end the contest with a victory.
Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Roster
LA Clippers Summer League Roster
Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Sixers (+105), Clippers (-125)
Spread: Sixers (+1.5), Clippers (-1.5)
Total: 183.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Players to watch
Jaden Springer, Terquavion Smith, and Greg Brown III are the three names to watch for the Sixers. Springer is a high-level ball-handler at the Summer League level, while Smith is an explosive three-level scorer and Brown can provide a big presence within the paint on both sides of the floor.
Kobe Brown, Xavier Moon, and Brodric Thomas are arguably the best three players on the LA Clippers roster. However, none of them will provide the size necessary to deal with Brown III, and all of them will have their hands full with Springer and Smith. Fortunately for the Clippers, Bryson Williams has had some good moments in Las Vegas and will now get a chance to shine.
