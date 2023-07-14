LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 11:05 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Jaden Springer, Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

On July 13, the Philadelphia 76ers lost a heartbreaker with the final play of the game, as Kobe Bufkin iced the contest with a game-winning bucket to give the Atlanta Hawks a victory. The Sixers fell to a 1-2 record as a result of the loss.

The LA Clippers, however, come into the game having won two of their first three games. They have been getting a lot of mileage out of their rotational scorers rather than having a single go-to scorer. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, four LA Clippers players scored in double figures, while Jordan Bowden came close, with nine points to his name.

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The 76ers like to play at pace and have some explosive scorers on their roster. Terquavion Smith has proven himself to be a valuable offensive weapon for the Sixers during their Summer League run, while Greg Brown III looks like the perfect modern-day rim runner.

On the other side of the floor, the LA Clippers will likely trust their strength in depth while turning to the veteran experience of Brodric Thomas off the bench. The Clippers play a team-orientated brand of basketball, which isn't always conducive to success at the Summer League level.

Heading into their meeting, the Sixers will hold a slight edge in terms of talent, and that should give them enough juice to end the contest with a victory.

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Julian Champagnie5G-F6-8215 lbsJUN 29, 200122RSt. John's
Isaiah Joe7G6-3174 lbsJUL 02, 1999232Arkansas
Trevelin Queen9G6-6190 lbsFEB 25, 1997261New Mexico State
Jaden Springer11G6-3205 lbsSEP 25, 2002201Tennessee#28 Pick In 2021 Draft
Charlie Brown Jr.16G6-6199 lbsFEB 02, 1997263Saint Joseph's
Justin Smith19F6-6215 lbsMAR 01, 199924RArkansas
Charles Bassey23C6-11230 lbsOCT 28, 2000221Western Kentucky
Grant Riller26G6-0195 lbsFEB 08, 1997261College Of Charleston
Cassius Winston27G6-1185 lbsFEB 28, 1998252Michigan State
Malik Ellison28G6-6215 lbsAUG 17, 199626RHartford
Tyler Bey29F6-7215 lbsFEB 10, 1998251Colorado
Filip Petrusev33F6-11235 lbsAPR 15, 200023RCrvena Zvezda
Myles Powell35G6-1205 lbsJUL 07, 1997251Seton Hall
Aminu Mohammed36G6-5210 lbsDEC 15, 200121RGeorgetown
Michael Foster Jr.41F6-8250 lbsJAN 16, 200320RNBA G League Ignite
Paul Reed44F6-8218 lbsJUN 14, 1999242DePaul#58 Pick In 2020 Draft
Fred Sims Jr.45G6-4193 lbsFEB 14, 199726RChicago State

LA Clippers Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jason Preston1G6-3181 lbsAUG 10, 1999231OhioDraft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21
Jordan Miller11F6-7195 lbsJAN 23, 200023RMiami#48 Pick In 2023 Draft
Kobe Brown21F6-7250 lbsJAN 01, 200023RMissouri#30 Pick In 2023 Draft
Xavier Moon22G6-0165 lbsJAN 02, 1995282Morehead StateSigned On 12/25/21
Moussa Diabate25F-C6-11210 lbsJAN 21, 2002211Michigan#43 Pick In 2022 Draft
Brodric Thomas30G6-5185 lbsJAN 28, 1997263Truman State
Xavier Castaneda31F6-1188 lbsMAR 26, 200023RAkron
Matt Morgan34G6-2174 lbsNOV 07, 199725RCornell
Jordan Bowden35G6-5193 lbsJAN 20, 199726RTennessee
Nate Renfro36F6-8205 lbsDEC 11, 199626RSan Francisco
Keaton Wallace37G6-3185 lbsFEB 26, 1999241Texas-San Antonio
Fred Sims Jr.38G6-4193 lbsFEB 14, 199726RChicago State
Bryson Williams41F6-8240 lbsAPR 25, 199825RTexas Tech

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Sixers (+105), Clippers (-125)

Spread: Sixers (+1.5), Clippers (-1.5)

Total: 183.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Players to watch

Jaden Springer, Terquavion Smith, and Greg Brown III are the three names to watch for the Sixers. Springer is a high-level ball-handler at the Summer League level, while Smith is an explosive three-level scorer and Brown can provide a big presence within the paint on both sides of the floor.

Kobe Brown, Xavier Moon, and Brodric Thomas are arguably the best three players on the LA Clippers roster. However, none of them will provide the size necessary to deal with Brown III, and all of them will have their hands full with Springer and Smith. Fortunately for the Clippers, Bryson Williams has had some good moments in Las Vegas and will now get a chance to shine.

