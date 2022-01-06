LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The undermanned LA Clippers will travel to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns for the second time this season on Thursday. They trounced the Suns in their last visit to Footprint Center and will be looking to repeat despite the odds stacked against them.
Already without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the LA Clippers lineup has been further depleted due to virus protocols. However, they have been quite resilient in the face of adversity, so expect the Tinseltown team to play with energy and hustle.
The Suns’ injury report is lengthy as well. Despite the fact that several players have exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols, they are still unable to play. Head coach Monty Williams and staff are allowing them to ramp up conditioning before getting back on the court.
Without their usual rotation, the Suns will lean heavily again on their vaunted backcourt tandem of superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Both have been impressive, particularly in their recent back-to-back wins.
LA Clippers Injury Report
Nic Batum (ankle) and Brandon Boston Jr. (conditioning) are listed as questionable by the LA Clippers. Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac are the latest who entered the league’s virus protocols. Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Jason Preston (foot) and Isaiah Hartenstein will not travel to face the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The injury report submitted by the Suns is just as long. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee are still getting back into game shape, so they have been ruled out. Abdel Nader and Landry Shamet are under virus protocols. Dario Saric (ACL) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) will not suit up due to injuries.
LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns:
Predicted Lineups
LA Clippers
Head coach Ty Lue could roll out a veteran-heavy lineup to keep his team afloat. Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe will handle backcourt duties. Terance Mann and Marcus Morris Sr. will play small forward and power forward, respectively. Serge Ibaka should be back in his old role as a small-ball center.
Phoenix Suns
With the exception of Chris Paul, who will be the point guard, head coach Monty Williams could start with a young first unit. All-Star Devin Booker will be the main source of points as the shooting guard. Defensive ace Mikal Bridges will play small forward with the emerging Cameron Johnson as the power forward.
The Suns could also counter with a small-ball lineup with athletic sophomore Jalen Smith as center.
LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns:
Starting 5s
LA Clippers
Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Terance Mann | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Serge Ibaka
Phoenix Suns
Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Cameron Johnson | Center - Jalen Smith