LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 22, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are looking to avenge Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns when they meet for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Tuesday's encounter is expected to be another exciting matchup after the two teams had an epic battle in the first game of the best-of-seven series.

The Phoenix Suns landed the first blow by defeating the LA Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 behind a stellar performance from Devin Booker, who had a 40-point, 13-rebound and 11-assist triple-double. Clippers All-Star Paul George also had a huge game with 34 points, but his efforts went for naught as his team was unable to close the gap in the final minute.

Both teams will play once again without their leaders. Kawhi Leonard will not be available for the LA Clippers, while Chris Paul will be absent for the Phoenix Suns. Other players stepped up in their absences last time around, and it will be interesting to see which of their teammates are going to elevate their play for Game 2.

The LA Clippers have shown resilience in the past two rounds, coming back from 0-2 deficits to win both the series. However, they will have to make major defensive adjustments to stop a Phoenix Suns team that has lost just twice in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard #2 drives against Royce O'Neale #23

The LA Clippers have listed two players on their injury report for Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns.

Kawhi Leonard will not be playing on Tuesday due to a knee injury that he suffered in the previous series against the Utah Jazz. He was visibly absent from the bench in Game 1 as he stayed in Los Angeles. It’s a telling sign of how serious the injury might be.

The LA Clippers have not released a timetable for his return, and he is a game-by-game decision. There's a chance that he could be out for a longer period.

Serge Ibaka underwent season-ending surgery almost two weeks ago and is out for the entirety of the NBA playoffs. He appeared in only 41 games for the LA Clippers this season.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Head coach Monte Williams walks alongside Chris Paul #3

The Phoenix Suns have two names on their injury report for Game 2 versus the LA Clippers.

Chris Paul will remain sidelined for the LA Clippers match after contracting COVID-19. Though he has shown no symptoms, he is under the league’s health and safety protocols. He could make a return in Game 3 or 4.

Abdel Nader has a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines for three months. He underwent right knee arthroscopy, but it doesn’t look like the Phoenix Suns will activate him anytime soon.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

In Kawhi Leonard’s absence, coach Tyronn Lue had inserted Terance Mann into the starting lineup, and it looks like the same will be true for Game 2. Reggie Jackson has taken on a greater role while coming off the bench after Leonard went down with the injury.

Without Ibaka, Ivica Zubac had taken the starting center position, with DeMarcus Cousins now playing more minutes.

Phoenix Suns

Cameron Payne took over Chris Paul’s starting point guard spot, but Devin Booker had always taken on some of the playmaking chores even when the All-Star point guard was around. Look for Booker to be just as involved in directing traffic for Game 2 as he was in Game 1.

Nader’s absence shouldn’t affect Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams’ rotation.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers:

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Terrance Mann l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Nicolas Batum

Phoenix Suns:

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

