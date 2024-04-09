LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for April 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns square off in the first of a two-game mini-series on Tuesday at Footprint Center. The Clippers have dominated the Suns in their previous two matchups to take a 2-0 season series lead. A few things have remained constant ahead of another enticing matchup between the West Contenders, including their respective forms.

The Clippers are in better form, having won six of their last seven. They are on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Suns are 4-3 in that span and are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Phoenix does get the nod as a favorite, with homecourt advantage and Kawhi Leonard's absence.

The sense of urgency for the 46-32 Suns is also peaking, with a top-six finish at stake. Without positive results, Phoenix could drop to ninth. The Clippers, meanwhile, have likely sealed a top-four or top-five finish with a 50-28 record.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Reports

LA Clippers injury report for April 9

The Clippers will continue to be without star player Kawhi Leonard. He's dealing with right knee inflammation. Joshua Primo will join him on the sidelines with a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Daniel Theis is questionable as he's dealing with a thumb sprain.

Player Status Injury Kawhi Leonard Out Right knee inflammation Joshua Primo Out Right ankle sprain Daniel Theis Questionable Left thumb sprain

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 9

The Suns have listed Jusuf Nurkic as questionable with a right ankle sprain, while Damion Lee, who has missed the entire season, remains out, recovering from a right meniscus surgery.

Player Status Injury Damion Lee Out Right meniscus surgery Jusuf Nurkic Questionable Right ankle sprain

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns last game stats and summary

The Clippers decimated the Suns when the teams last met on Jan. 8 at Crypto.com Arena. Paul George dropped 25 points and seven rebounds on 10-of-19 shooting, while James Harden, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann and Norman Powell also scored 14 points or more as the Clippers won 138-111.

The Suns had their big three available, but that didn't make a difference despite Kevin Durant's 30-point burst, Devin Booker's 20 points and five assists and Bradley Beal's 15-point night on 7-of-15 shooting.

The Suns kept it close for three quarters as they trailed by 10 before their fourth-quarter woes held them back again. LA outscored Pheonix 37-20 in the final 12 minutes to seal a comfortable win.

The Suns struggled to shoot as well as the Clippers, who converted 62.4% of their attempts, including 15 of 29 from 3. On the other hand, the Suns shot 49.4%, including 10-of-30 from deep.