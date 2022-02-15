LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will host the LA Clippers at the Footprint Center on Tuesday. The two conference finalists last year will meet for the third time this season after splitting the first two games of their season series.

The Clippers are coming off a morale-boosting 119-114 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry exploded for 33 points and eight threes, but the Clippers weathered the storm to emerge victorious.

They have consistently shown that they can win games against superstars despite being plagued with injuries on their roster. The game against the Warriors was tight till half-time before the Clippers pulled away in the second half.

The Suns, meanwhile, are dominating the league. They continue to hold the best record in the NBA (46-10), and are currently on a five-game win streak. They recently took on their Finals rivals Milwaukee Bucks, and blew them out 131-107. Chris Paul and Devin Booker were both named All-Stars this season for the second straight year.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann of the LA Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks

What makes the Clippers' victory against the Warriors more impressive is that they were severely undermanned.

Recently acquired Norman Powell suffered a fracture in his left foot, and is out indefinitely, as announced by the team. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue to be out till further notice. However, the organisation hopes that both stars can return before the end of the regular season.

Additionally, Jay Scrubb and Jason Preston are also recovering from foot injuries, and will be out of this game. Luke Kennard was listed as questionable in the last game due to a sore left ankle, but is expected to play this match.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Luke Kennard Questionable Left Ankle Soreness Norman Powell Out Left Foot - Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns

Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric continue to rehabilitate from their respective long-term injuries. Landry Shamet is out with an ankle sprain, while Cameron Payne has joined him on the sidelines with a sprained wrist. Their starters are healthy for this game, though.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Cameron Payne Out Right Wrist Sprain Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Landry Shamet Out Right Ankle Sprain

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will likely deploy the same lineup they did in their last game. Terance Mann should start as the shooting guard instead of Kennard even if the latter is healthy.

Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac could retain their usual roles of point guard and center, respectively. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. should form the frontcourt pair. The second unit could be run by Robert Covington, Amir Coffey and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns could deploy their ideal lineup in this game. Chris Paul and Devin Booker should form a star backcourt, with Paul at point.

Mikal Bridges could start as the small forward, while Jae Crowder retains his power forward role. Deandre Ayton will likely continue as the center, with JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench. Cameron Johnson should get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

