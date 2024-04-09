LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The LA Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series and a scheduled first set of their back-to-back for their fourth and final game on Wednesday, with the Clippers leading 2-0.

The Clippers (50-28) are fourth in the Western Conference and first in the Pacific Division, coming off their 120-118 thriller win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, tying their season series on Sunday at home.

Meanwhile, the Suns (46-32) are sixth in the West and second in the Pacific Divison, coming off a 113-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday for their third straight home game.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The marquee Western Conference matchup between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns will be aired locally on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and KTLA for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Clippers +7.5 vs. Suns -7

Moneyline: Clippers +235 vs. Suns -275

Total over and under: Clippers O 226 vs. Suns U 226.5

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns preview

The LA Clippers aim to secure a position among the top six seeds in the competitive Western Conference, eyeing a pivotal opportunity against the Phoenix Suns.

With the Timberwolves, Nuggets, and Thunder solidifying the top three spots, the Clippers are poised to elevate their standing, currently positioned fourth with the best prospects for advancement.

Following a triumphant three-game homestand, the LA Clippers clinched victories over the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz and the Cavaliers, with a dramatic conclusion highlighted by a game-winning jump shot from Paul George in the matchup against Cleveland. George's standout performance boasted 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Sitting precariously in 6th place, the Phoenix Suns face the looming threat of sliding down to 7th if they stumble in the final stretch of the season. With a challenging schedule ahead, including matchups against the Clippers twice, followed by road contests against the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns' path to maintaining their position is difficult.

In their recent outing, despite a formidable 33-point performance from Bradley Beal, the Suns succumbed to a defeat against the Pelicans.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineup

The Clippers will start James Harden at PG, Terance Mann at SG, Paul George at SF, PJ Tucker at PF and Ivica Zubac at center.

The Suns will start Devin Booker at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant has averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists with 0.9 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers. His 3-pointers made prop is set at over/under 2.5 and is favored to go under at +107.

Devin Booker has averaged 27.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds with 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 3.5 and is favored to go under at +135.

James Harden has averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists with 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks. His assist prop is set at over/under 8.5 and is favored to go under at +100.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns predictions

As Phoenix prepares for their final home game of the season, they are fueled by numerous motivations to maintain their momentum through the closing stretch.

With the impending Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference set to sideline formidable teams boasting All-Star talent, the Suns are determined to distance themselves from that scenario by giving their all in every remaining contest.

Throughout the season, they navigated significant stretches without their formidable trio on the court simultaneously. Now, with Durant, Booker and Beal all back in full health, Phoenix presents a formidable challenge for any opponent, as the trio's collective prowess poses a formidable matchup for any opposing team.