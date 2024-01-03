LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns prediction and betting tips | Jan. 3, 2024

The LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of the 12 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last regular-season meeting being on April 9, 2023, a game that LA won 119-114.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 3.

The Suns hold a 137-98 all-time advantage against the Clippers. As previously mentioned, LA won the most recent matchup. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in the win. Saben Lee had a team-high 25 points for the Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Footprint Center. The game begins at 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on Arizona’s Family 3TV/Sports and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-148) vs Suns (+125)

Spread: Clippers (-3) vs Suns (+3)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o233.5) vs Suns -110 (u233.5)

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Clippers struggled initially after trading for James Harden in the beginning of the season. However, they are fourth in the West now with a 20-12 record. They are on a three-game win streak, with victories over the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. LA is 8-2 in the past 10 games and 6-8 away from home.

The Suns (18-15, eighth in West) seem to have finally got their season back on the track after winning four on the trot. Phoenix’s concerns have mostly been with injury management, and with a healthy Bradley Beal alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns can beat anybody. Come the playoffs, they should be considered among the favorites.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups

The Clippers do not have anyone on the injury report. They last played Monday and should have a healthy roster for Wednesday. Coach Ty Lue should start James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

As per the Suns’ injury report, Durant is out of the contest with a hamstring injury. He missed Monday’s 109-88 win against the Portland Trail Blazers as well. Damion Lee continues to be out after undergoing surgery on his right meniscus. Coach Frank Vogel should start Beal, Booker, Grayson Allen, Chimezie Metu and Jusuf Nurkic.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Devin Booker has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. With Durant not available, the Phoenix offense will rely on Booker and he should score 28 points or more.

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is slightly higher than his season average of 24.4 points. With the entire roster fit, Leonard might not need to score a lot to get the win. Hence, he should stay under 25.5 points.

Bradley Beal finally found his stride in the past two games with 21 and 25 points against the Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic, respectively. His over/under for Wednesday's game is set at 20.5 points. Beal should step up alongside Booker and score more than 20.5 points.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers in Kevin Durant’s absence and rightly so. The Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the league in the past month. LA should extend its win streak to four and cover the spread. Phoenix might struggle to find enough scoring besides Booker and Beal, hence, the team total should stay under 233.5 points.