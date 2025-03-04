LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 4, 2025

The Phoenix Suns host the LA Clippers on Tuesday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Suns are 3-0 against the Clippers in the ongoing season series.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The Clippers-Suns matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game will be televised nationally on TNT, truTV, and MAX. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-130) vs. Suns (+118)

Spread: Clippers (-2.5) vs. Suns (+2.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o225.5) / -110 (u225.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

The LA Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak following their 108-102 road loss to the LA Lakers on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard is leading their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns stand 11th in the West with a 28-33 record and have won two of their previous 10 outings. They are coming off a 116-98 blowout home loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, with Kevin Durant leading their losing effort with his double-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The Clippers will be without Derrick Jones Jr., Norman Powell and Ben Simmons for the upcoming game. They will likely use a starting lineup of James Harden (PG), Kris Dunn (SG), Bogdan Bogdanovic (SF), Kawhi Leonard (PF) and Ivica Zubac (C).

Meanwhile, the Suns have Bradley Beal listed as questionable to play while Cody Martin is out for the game. They are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Devin Booker (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Bol Bol (PF) and Nick Richards (C).

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

James Harden is expected to record over 23.5 points in the contest. He has scored over the line in all three meetings against the Suns this season and is expected to follow suit in the upcoming matchup.

Devin Booker, meanwhile, could record over 7.5 assists. While he's averaging 6.9 rebounds this season, he has recorded over the line in eight of his past 10 games. Booker also crossed the mark in his previous two meetings against the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction

Though they are 0-3 against the Suns this season, the Clippers are favored to clinch a road win and avoid the season series sweep on Tuesday given the Suns' current out-of-form play.

