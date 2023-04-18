LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th, 2023 | Game 2, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers went into Phoenix and won game one against the favored Suns by a score of 115-110. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers to an upset win in a dramatic game. Russell Westbrook also helped with clutch rebounds. He also came up with a huge block to help seal the victory.

The Suns will host game two and attempt to even the series.

Where to watch

Game two tips off at 10pm ET and airs on TNT. It streams on the NBA League Pass.

Game Preview

The Suns struggled from the three-point range in game one. Phoenix went six of 19 from downtown. LA held Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to just three of 10 shooting from three.

Phoenix utilized double and even triple teams to try and deny Leonard in the fourth quarter but could not slow down the superstar. Leonard went off for 38 points on 13 of 24 shooting, including 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Durant called Leonard an all-time great and acknowledged the challenges of guarding him. Phoenix will need to make some defensive adjustments and give Durant help to slow down Leonard.

The Suns will also need more from Chris Paul. The future hall-of-famer overlooked open looks on offense and played a bit passively. He scored a mere seven points and only took eight shots. He recorded 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

DeAndre Ayton will also need to play more aggressively and help on the glass. Ayton has a size advantage over most of the Clippers lineup but only came up with eight rebounds in game one.

The Clippers will continue to be without star Paul George. For the Suns, guard Cameron Payne is listed as doubtful on Tuesday with a back injury.

Game Prediction

Odds

Spread: Suns (-8)

Total (O/U): 226

Moneyline: Clippers (+285) vs Suns (-365)

Leonard will keep the Clippers in the game and the series no matter what. He proved that he can score through the Suns double teams. Leonard and company will keep it close, but the Suns have too enough firepower to stop themselves from losing both games at home. Durant and Booker are still learning how to play with each other, but the former should have a big game on Tuesday.

Suns 120 - Clippers 115

