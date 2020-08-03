LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 5th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Wednesday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Disney World, Orlando, FL

This pacific division showdown has huge ramifications for the Phoenix Suns who are looking to lock in a spot for the play in tournament, currently sitting just four games behind the 8th Seed ( Memphis Grizzlies.)

The LA Clippers are looking to extend their dominant run over the Phoenix Suns and cement their place as the second seed in the Western Conference. This matchup will see two of the leagues top ten scorers face off, with Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker both averaging over 25 points per game throughout the regular season.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are coming fresh off of a convincing victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and will be looking to mimic that performance against the Phoenix Suns. Their defense has been the highlight since the restart, having restricted both the teams they have faced to under 105 points. Additionally, the LA Clippers new found love for the 3 ball will create problems for the Phoenix Suns who have struggled to defend against shots behind the arc during the regular season.

.@terance_mann hits our 25th (!!!) three to set a franchise record for three-pointers in a game. pic.twitter.com/0JrcXN2iQj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 2, 2020

Advertisement

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

In on the action.@Reggie_Jackson made his presence felt with 15 points and eight rebounds. pic.twitter.com/xfZPyWp4yw — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 2, 2020

With Lou Williams unlikely to play tomorrow's match against the Phoenix Suns as he is still under quarantine, Reggie Jackson will have to provide the much needed fire power and leadership off the bench as he had done against the New Orlean Pelicans. Additionally, the Phoenix Suns lack depth at the guard position and have struggled on the defensive end. Reggie Jackson's quick pace will ease scoring in transition for the LA Clippers.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverly, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have cruised through the NBA restart with a 2-0 record putting up impressive performances against the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards. Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio and Deandre Ayton have been hitting every single note to perfection and are putting the team on their back to ensure that they make it to the promise land. The trio has made up for more than half of their points scored over their last two games and will continue to be a threat against the LA Clippers.

Phoenix Suns triple threat : Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton

Key player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been excelling in the bubble having averaged over 25 points while also averaging over four assists in the last two games. Throughout the season he has come up big in the clutch against big teams and has pulled the Phoenix Suns out of some sticky situations. His form is crucial to the success of the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns predicted lineup

Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

The LA CLippers are favoured to win over the Phoenix Suns. Additionally, Reggie Jackson leading the bench unit will allow for much needed rest for the statting five during certain parts of the game.

The LA Clippers got off to a rather unfortunate start dropping a game to their inter city rivals the LA Lakers but are looking to make the most of the remaining games. The Phoenix Suns are fighting to survive in a cut throat playoff race and arguably have more to play for. Time will tell whether the best wing defenders in the league can stop the hottest trio in the NBA right now,

Where to watch Clippers vs Suns?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports California. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on NBA TV. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.