LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 3, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers are on the road Sunday to face off against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference matchup. The LA Clippers currently hold a 4-2 record to start the 2020-21 season but lost their last game to the Utah Jazz. Both the Clippers and Suns have been gaining momentum and are threats to win the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 - 8 PM ET

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

Check out the complete 2020-21 NBA schedule right here.

_________________________________________________________________

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers lost their last game to the Utah Jazz by a score of 106-100 but still bring a 4-2 overall record into Sunday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers are one of the most feared teams in the Western Conference and will look to stop the Suns' hot start with a victory on the road. The Clippers have been led by stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George but will need a full team effort to outlast the Suns.

Advertisement

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is, once again, the key player for the LA Clippers as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns. This season Leonard is averaging 23.8 points and 6.5 assists per game.

Kawhi Leonard showing off the footwork and scores at the rim. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/1O8u7XViwt — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 31, 2020

Kawhi is one of the most prolific scorers in the league, but his offensive output has been somewhat underwhelming this season. The Clippers will be hoping for a big night out of Leonard as another rough game could result in a loss on Sunday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Advertisement

_________________________________________________________________

Phoenix Suns Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are one of the hottest teams in basketball, winning five of their first six games. The Suns are led by guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker but have been playing very quality basketball lately as a unit. The Suns won their last game by the score of 106-103 in a thrilling battle with the Denver Nuggets that needed every minute of regulation to be decided. Phoenix will certainly hope to keep their momentum against the talented LA Clippers and will need a very good performance to get out with a win.

Key Player - Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns will be looking to Chris Paul for veteran leadership and to control the offense against the LA Clippers on Sunday. Paul is averaging 11.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game this year, and has already shown some late-game heroics. Paul hit a last-second mid-range shot in the Suns' last game to give them a four-point lead and seal their victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The best record in the NBA belongs to the Phoenix Suns



The Chris Paul effect pic.twitter.com/wF0gVpBoKa — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

_________________________________________________________________

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction

The LA Clippers are going to have to bring their best basketball with them if they want to escape Phoenix with a victory. The Phoenix Suns are a legitimate contender in the Western Conference and have the star power to make a playoff run this season. I predict the Phoenix Suns win in a very close game and improve to 6-1 on the season.

Where to watch Clippers vs. Suns?

The game will be broadcast locally on FOX Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Prime Ticket. NBA fans worldwide can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.