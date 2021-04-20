LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers produced a commanding win in their last NBA match and are now up against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The LA Clippers have been in dominant form and have gone 8-1 in their last nine NBA games. Their only loss during this run came against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers in the absence of star man Kawhi Leonard, who returned to the lineup to produce a double-double the last time around.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have plenty of offensive threats but have struggled with their interior defense all season. They have seen their campaign hindered due to multiple injuries but Damian Lillard is having a terrific season and has bailed his team out single-handedly on multiple occasions.

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury update

LA Clippers

Constant injuries to Patrick Beverley have been a major hindrance, with the big man expected to be out for another month. Serge Ibaka is also out with a back injury but is expected to feature against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jay Scrubb is the only other unavailable LA Clippers player.

📊 15 PTS / 6-11 FG / 11 REB / 8 AST@kawhileonard posted a near triple-double in 22 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/EJdAVIEfHo — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 19, 2021

Kawhi Leonard recently returned to the lineup, with Paul George producing some of the best basketball that he has played all season in the last few weeks. The LA Clippers will expect the likes of Luke Kennard, Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins to come up with the goods off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers missed Damian Lillard with a hamstring injury against the Charlotte Hornets. His expected return should be a huge boost as they take on a strong LA Clippers lineup.

Cj McCollum and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Covington had a bad shooting night the last time around while Zach Collins is the only other player that the Portland Trail Blazers are missing. Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to produce 24 points in their last game while Enes Kanter has also been impressive.

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers might be able to count on Serge Ibaka, who has produced some scintillating basketball in recent weeks. His presence will mean that Ivica Zubac will drop back to the bench, with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George expected to start as well.

Patrick Beverley is still missing for the LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson’s shooting form has also been exemplary for the LA Clippers, with the passing ability of Leonard and George allowing him a high frequency of 3-point attempts in recent weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard should return to the lineup, meaning Norman Powell should return to his usual small forward position alongside Robert Covington. Powell is averaging 17.6 points and 1.2 steals per game and has been the Portland Trail Blazers' third-most prolific scorer since his move.

Damian Lillard has moved into 11th on the all-time made threes list (1,983), passing Dirk Nowitzki 👏 pic.twitter.com/YJvNMxShCV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 12, 2021

CJ McCollum is also fit to start with Jusuf Nurkic still finding his way back to his best after a long-term injury. The Portland Trail Blazers will be the second favorites to win this matchup.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

Point Guard - Luke Kennard; Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson; Small Forward - Paul George; Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr.; Center – Serge Ibaka.

Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.