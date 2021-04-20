LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Match Preview - April 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form LA Clippers will travel to the Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Six Clippers players scored in double digits in their team's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last NBA match.

Kawhi Leonard, who returned from a four-game layoff, recorded a double-double to lead the Clippers to their eighth win in their last nine games.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are in the middle of a difficult run of fixtures and lost their last match against the Charlotte Hornets. Despite CJ McCollum scoring 22 points, the Trail Blazers struggled on the offensive against the Hornets.

They are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings and will be looking for a good run of results to avoid falling into the play-in tournament spots.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 20th; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 21st April; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers sorely missed Kawhi Leonard’s two-way impact when they went up against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers. His return will be a big boost for the Clippers, who are looking to chase down the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Veteran center Serge Ibaka is also expected to return to the lineup soon, but guard Patrick Beverley is expected to be out for another month with a wrist injury.

The LA Clippers have multiple injury concerns as well.

In Ibaka's absence, young center Ivica Zubac has been the starter for the LA Clippers. He scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Timberwolves.

Luke Kennard continued to impress off the bench, scoring 13 points in 21 minutes. The forward has scored at least 10 points in each of his last four appearances off the bench for the Clippers.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has missed several games for the LA Clippers this season, but when fit, the forward has been a huge presence for the his side on both ends of the court.

His recent form has been a huge reason for the LA Clippers’ upturn in form, averaging more than 33 points per game in his last five matches. During that time, George has produced some of his best shooting forms this season and has also improved his playmaking numbers.

Paul George last 5 games:



37 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 4 3PT

36 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 4 3PT

32 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 1 3PT

33 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 7 3PT

36 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 6 3PT



He’s shooting 53/52/93% in that span. pic.twitter.com/SZcjPgDUXx — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 18, 2021

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luke Kennard | Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers defense might be the reason for their eventual downfall this season. They started their last game in terrible fashion and trailed by a whopping 20 points at the end of the first quarter.

The Portland Trail Blazers have multiple injuries to contend with.

The Trail Blazers have struggled to defend the perimeter and have lacked defensive intensity in most of their matches. But they have plenty of serious offensive threats and are among the best three-point shooting sides in the league this season. Damian Lillard sat out their last match but should return to the lineup against the LA Clippers.

Key Player – Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has by far been the best player for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. He is averaging almost 29 points and eight assists per game and has carried a team struggling with injuries to multiple key players. He will be crucial for the Portland Trail Blazers against a solid LA Clippers defense.

With his 3rd three tonight, Damian Lillard passed Dirk Nowitzki for 11th on the all-time made threes list.



Damian Lillard: 1,983

Dirk Nowitzki: 1,982 pic.twitter.com/984BVQsl90 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 12, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Clippers vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers will be hoping for the return of Damian Lillard, who has been one of the most impressive players in the NBA this season. However, the Clippers’ recent form suggests it would be an easy victory for the visitors.

That being said, the Portland Trail Blazers do have the talent to make it a difficult night for the Clippers.

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers game will be locally televised on Bally Sports South and the TNT network. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.