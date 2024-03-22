LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

The LA Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers for the second of back-to-back encounters on Friday in Portland, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with LA winning both previous encounters. The Clippers beat the Trail Blazers 116-103 in their previous meeting on Wednesday.

The Clippers are 43-25, fourth in the Western Conference and have won five of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are 37-27 and second-last in the Western Conference, winning just two of their last 10 games. They are currently dealing with a four-game losing streak after Wednesday's loss to LA.

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, Betting Tips, and Prediction

Root Sports Plus and Bally Sports SoCal will broadcast the Clippers-Trail Blazers game live. Fans outside the local regions can catch the contest online via live stream on fuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-1000) vs. Trail Blazers (+650)

Spread: Clippers (-12.5) vs. Trail Blazers (+12.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o217.5) / -110 (u217.5)

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview

Heading into the second of their back-to-back matchup, the LA Clippers will look to replicate their on-road success.

Wednesday's game saw James Harden lead the charge for the Clippers with 19 points, four rebounds, 14 assists, and one block. Paul George led the scoring with 27 points while Kawhi Leonard added 24 points to the win.

Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson led the Trail Blazers' losing effort with 18 points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

For Friday's rematch, the Clippers have four players listed on their injury report: Russell Westbrook will be out for the game. Moussa Diabate, Terrance Mann, and Norman Powell are listed as questionable and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have six players listed on their injury report: Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Matisse Thybulle are listed as questionable. Their participation in the contest will be a game-time decision. Shaedon Sharpe is out for the game while Robert Williams III is out for the season.

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Starting Lineups

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to use a starting lineup of James Harden (PG), Terrance Mann (SG), Paul George (SF), Kawhi Leonard (PF), and Ivica Zubac (C).

On the other hand, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups will likely use a starting lineup of Scoot Henderson (PG), Anfernee Simons (SG), Kris Murray (SF), Toumani Camara (PF), and Deandre Ayton (C).

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Betting Tips

Kawhi Leonard is favored to score over 24.5 points. However, he has averaged 23.0 points in his past 10 games and dropped 24 points against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Betting on the under looks solid.

James Harden is favored to score over 15.5 points. He has averaged 17.2 points in his past 10 games and scored 19 points on Wednesday. Given the stats, betting on the over for his points total is advisable.

Meanwhile, Anfernee Simons is favored to score over 22.5 points. Simons is averaging 23 points in the season, which is 0.5 points over his points prop bet. Moreover, he is averaging 26.1 points in his last 10 games.

Despite his 14-point performance on Wednesday, it is advisable to bet on the over for Simons' points total as the Blazers will look to avoid the season sweep against the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

The Clippers have an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Though the Portland Trail Blazers are on the verge of elimination, the LA Clippers will look to secure their favored wins to keep their spot in the tight Western Conference.