LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The LA Clippers finish their 2024-25 regular season with a two-game road trip, with their first stop at Sacramento to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. James Harden and co. have clinched their season series against their Pacific Division and are looking for a 4-0 sweep.
The first two meetings between the Clippers and the Kings took place early in the season. Ty Lue’s boys clinched dominant wins on Nov. 8 and Nov. 22. However, the dynamics have changed drastically since then, particularly for the Kings. Sacramento traded away De’Aaron Fox in exchange for Zach LaVine, while Kawhi Leonard was absent for the first 35 games of the season.
The third matchup between the teams, on March 9, witnessed an action-packed thriller at the Intuit Dome. Neither team led by more than nine points, resulting in a 97-97 tie in regulation. Eventually, the Clippers secured a 111-110 victory, thanks to Leonard’s buzzer-beating, game-winner.
While Leonard’s crucial shot proved to be the difference maker, the one-two punch of Harden (29 points, 11 assists) and Ivica Zubac (22 points, 14 rebounds) was also key.
The Kings, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking loss but witnessed impressive performances, highlighted by DeMar DeRozan’s 31-point, 10-assist double-double, while Zach LaVine also chimed in with 30 points.
For the Kings, who are certain to play in the 9-10 play-in game, tonight's result will be irrelevant. The game is important for the Clippers, though, who are in a close fight for the #4 spot. By emerging victorious, LAC could have a shot at surpassing the Denver Nuggets.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10
LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart
The Clippers are expected to start with James Harden, Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kawhi Leonard and Ben Simmons.
Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart
The Kings’ projected lineup comprises Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles and Domantas Sabonis.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for April 11
LA Clippers injury report
The Clippers’ injury report features numerous key pieces. Nicolas Batum (right groin strain), Amir Coffey (left knee inflammation) and Patty Mills (illness) have been ruled out, while Norman Powell (right shoulder soreness) and Ivica Zubac (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.
Sacramento Kings injury report
The Kings have a fairly fit roster, with only three players featuring in their injury report. Jake LaRavia (left thumb fracture) and Malik Monk (left calf strain) are out. Additionally, Keegan Murray is listed as questionable due to lower back inflammation.
