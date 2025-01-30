  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jan 30, 2025 04:29 GMT
LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score (Jan. 29) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 128-116 on Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Kawhi Leonard and Normal Powell had 27 points each to lead the Clippers. Leonard also added six rebounds and seven assists on 11-for-19 shooting (57.9%). Ivica Zubac had a monster double-double performance of 21 points and 22 rebounds, while James Harden contributed 21 points and 11 assists.

The Clippers have won its third game in the last four and have improved to 27-20 this season. They are sixth in the competitive Western Conference.

Victor Wembanyama led the attack with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs. He also had four assists on 8-for-16 shooting. Stephon Castle scored 20 points and Devin Vassell added 19. San Antonio lost its fourth consecutive home game and eighth in the previous 10.

After splitting its two games with the Indiana Pacers in Paris, France, the Spurs returned home to start a three-game homestand. For LA, it was the second game of its four-game road stretch. The Clippers are now 2-1 against the Spurs this season.

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Derrick Jones Jr.7712003-91-20-017
Kawhi Leonard276701111-192-43-316
Ivica Zubac212221018-160-05-520
Norman Powell27810029-153-66-618
James Harden213113167-153-54-77
Amir Coffey0100100-20-20-0-5
Nicolas Batum12501024-53-41-14
Terance Mann2110021-30-10-0-8
Kevin Porter Jr.9410024-60-01-1-5
Jordan Miller0010000-00-00-0-2
Kobe Brown2000001-10-00-0-2
Mo BambaDNP---------
Bones HylandDNP---------

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Stephon Castle20302018-152-72-2-15
Harrison Barnes15372104-83-64-4-5
Victor Wembanyama231242338-163-64-5-7
Devin Vassell193-0017-173-92-5-7
Chris Paul7170002-81-62-2-10
Keldon Johnson9211014-91-30-1-6
Jeremy Sochan7042113-40-11-3-2
Julian Champagnie5212022-51-30-0-7
Tre Jones9100003-30-03-32
Sandro Mamukelashvili2300001-20-10-0-3
Charles BasseyDNP---------
Malaki BranhamDNP---------
Zach CollinsDNP---------
Blake WesleyDNP---------

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the San Antonio Spurs led the LA Clippers 32-30. The Spurs closed the period on a 10-2 run. Victor Wembanyama had seven points and two rebounds. For LA, Nicolas Batum had two 3-pointers off the Clippers bench. James Harden contributed five assists but committed five of the team's seven turnovers.

The Clippers led 65-60 at halftime after a 35-point second quarter. LA shot 8-for-14 (57.1%) from the 3-point line in the first half. Kawhi Leonard and Normal Powell paced LA with 12 points each. Center Ivica Zubac had 10 points and nine rebounds, while Harden had eight points and eight assists.

On the other end, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle had 11 points each for the Spurs. Harrison Barnes added 10 points, while Wembanyama had nine points and five rebounds at the half.

Wembanyama and Zubac nearly engaged in a skirmish in the third frame as Zubac shoved the Spurs center from behind.

The Spurs closed the third frame on an 11-9 run, but heading into the final period, LA still led 94-92.

In the fourth, Wembanyama's 3-pointer at the 5:38 mark put the Spurs up 105-104. The Clippers then went on a 15-2 run in the next three and a half minutes to grab a 119-107 lead. LA was able to hold on for the win.

Both teams return to action on Friday. The Clippers will visit Charlotte, while San Antonio will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

