LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 29 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Clippers will be on the road to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference with a 26-20 record, while the Spurs are 12th with a 20-23 record.

The return of Kawhi Leonard has made LA a much more formidable squad. While he is not back to his best yet, his presence alone creates more spacing and easier shots for other players.

The Clippers are coming off of a 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. James Harden (24 points and 10 assists) and Ivica Zubac (25 points and 16 rebounds) had double-doubles.

The Spurs are going through a lean patch with just three wins in the past 10 games. Most recently, they suffered a blowout 136-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Victor Wembanyama led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes had 25 points.

The two teams have faced each other on 189 occasions, with the Spurs holding a lopsided 133-56 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, as the series is tied 1-1 so far. They last played on New Year’s Eve, as San Antonio won 122-86.

Wembanyama led the Spurs with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while James Harden led the Clippers with 15 points.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Clippers injury report for Jan. 29

The Clippers will be without Kris Dunn (knee) and Cam Christie (ankle). P.J. Tucker continues to be away from the team as well.

Spurs injury report for Jan. 29

The Spurs will be without Sidy Cissoko (concussion) and Riley Minix (torn labrum in his left shoulder).

Here’s a look at the LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs’ starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 29.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting lineups and depth chart

Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Kevin Porter Jr. Terance Mann SG Norman Powell Terance Mann Jordan Miller SF Kawhi Leonard Terance Mann Amir Coffey PF Derrick Jones Jr. Amir Coffey Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac Nicolas Batum Mo Bamba

Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Tre Jones Stephon Castle SG Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Juliam Champagnie SF Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Keldon Johnson C Victor Wembanyama Sandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs?

The LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

