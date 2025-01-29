LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs matchup. It will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Clippers getting the 113-104 win on Nov. 4 and the Spurs bouncing back with a 122-86 victory on New Year's Eve.

San Antonio's win snapped a Clippers eight-game winning streak against the Spurs that started on Nov. 4, 2022. Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in that game. Keldon Johnson scored 17 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Norman Powell put up 23 points, three assists and three steals in the Clippers' win last November. Amir Coffey was big off the bench in that game, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Trending

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Game Details and Odds

The Clippers-Spurs game is scheduled to take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network SoCal in Los Angeles and FanDuel Sports Network Southwest in San Antonio.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Clippers (-163) vs. Spurs (+138)

Spread: Clippers -2.5 (-110) vs. Spurs +2.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Clippers o223 (-110) vs. Spurs u223 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The LA Clippers have won eight out of the last 10 games against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers are 17-4 this season if they are listed as favorites to win.

The Spurs have a record of 9-19 when they are the underdogs this season.

The Clippers are 7-2 against the spread in their past nine contests.

San Antonio is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER 13 times in the Clippers' past 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in the Spurs' last six games.

Player Props

James Harden has an over/under of 21.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on the former MVP to go OVER (-110) against the Spurs.

Norman Powell is favored to go OVER (-133) 22.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Powell to hit the mark and score at least 23 points.

Victor Wembanyama has an over/under of 23.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on Wemby to put on a show at home and go OVER (-141) against the Clippers.

Devin Vassell is favored to go UNDER (-145) 18.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Vessell to go OVER and score 19 points or more.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The LA Clippers are the favorites to beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Clippers are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, while the Spurs are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. The prediction is a win for the Clippers, with the total going OVER 223 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback