LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers enter their 2020-21 NBA double-header against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Wednesday off the back of two consecutive victories.

The Clippers have had many key players suffer from injuries, which has led to their inconsistent campaign this season. Nevertheless, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have continued to impress at both ends of the court. But the loss of multiple starters has led to a lack of defensive intensity in recent matches.

The LA Clippers have relied heavily on George and Leonard this campaign. However, a lack of ball movement and a loss of sustained intensity has cost them. Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley’s injuries have further added to their woes, but their recent run of victories should give them a huge boost.

The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have sorted out the future of LaMarcus Aldridge and should look to focus on the playoffs now. DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray have been prolific for them, but the LA Clippers will have multiple offensive threats coming off the bench as well.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 24th; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, March 25th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both fit and firing for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers’ recent run of form can largely be attributed to the number of injuries they have suffered. Kawhi Leonard, however, has been the one constant, and his form will be key for the team as the second half of the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Paul George has returned to form in recent weeks after his injury-enforced absence, but Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are two starters the LA Clippers will miss again. In their absence, Ivica Zubac and Reggie Jackson are expected to keep their starting spots.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. He has been close to his best for much of the season and has shown a high level of consistency.

Leonard’s 3-point shooting stands at a healthy 39.3%, an area of his game considered to be his weakest. He is producing almost 25 points, 1.7 steals and 6.3 rebounds per game, doing so with a shooting efficiency of around 55%.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have allowed LaMarcus Aldridge to leave.

The San Antonio Spurs have belied expectations and look set to qualify for the playoffs. They are currently seventh in the Western Conference and have a highly efficient offense, with multiple players capable of putting up consistent numbers on the board.

The San Antonio Spurs have had multiple injuries in recent weeks, but DeMar DeRozan came back from one during their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, the San Antonio Spurs have lost two straight games, though.

Aldridge’s exit has meant that Jacob Poeltl has become the new starting center for the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has had multiple shaky outings this season but has produced some incredible performances for the San Antonio Spurs as well. His playmaking skills have been on full display, and DeRozan has regularly contributed at the other end of the court as well.

With the San Antonio Spurs are taking on one of the elite teams in the league, they will require a big performance from DeRozan.

San Antonio Spurs predicted lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl.

Clippers vs Spurs Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are the slight favorites to win this matchup. They are on a 2-game winning streak and have seen some massive performances from their bench in recent games.

Terence Mann got a 21-point double-double in their last game, while Terence Mann also bagged a cool 20 points.

However, Lou William’s ability to get buckets means the San Antonio Spurs have multiple offensive threats to look forward to in this matchup. While DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray are capable of changing the plot, the Spurs start as the second favorites to win this game.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Spurs game?

The LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs game will have local coverage on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports West. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.