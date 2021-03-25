LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - March 25, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will stay in Texas on Thursday for a 2020-21 NBA meeting with the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

The LA Clippers have won their last three games, occupying the 4th seed in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have not had the same results, dropping their last three games and falling to eighth in the West.

In the first meeting between the two teams, the LA Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 134-101.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 25th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET.

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (#2)

The LA Clippers have played well in the very competitive Western Conference this season, accumulating a 29-16 record. They are scoring well above the league average, tallying an impressive 115 points per game through 44 games.

The LA Clippers are also performing well at the defensive end, holding their opponents to just 109 points per game. With Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka sidelined for this matchup, the LA Clippers will need to be especially sharp defensively to hold off the talented San Antonio Spurs side.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

The most consistent producer for the LA Clippers offense has been Kawhi Leonard this season. The 6' 7" small forward out of San Diego State has given the LA Clippers strong performances on a nightly basis, averaging a team-high 25.9 points per game.

Leonard is highly regarded as a top-tier defender, recording an incredible 66 steals through his first 37 games.

Kawhi Leonard, a former San Antonio Spurs player, recorded a game-high 25 points in his team's road win on Wednesday and will look for a repeat performance on Thursday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs hold the 7th spot in the West.

The San Antonio Spurs dropped their third straight game on Wednesday but continue to fight for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

They had no answer to the LA Clippers' offensive onslaught on Wednesday and were outscored in all four quarters in a brutal 33-point loss.

DeMar DeRozan has carried most of the workload thus far, leading the San Antonio Spurs in both points and assists. The Spurs have a talented young group with strong veteran leadership but cannot put it all together this season.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

The key to victory for the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday could be DeMar DeRozan. The skillful guard can get baskets in various ways, leading the Spurs with 20.5 points per game on 50% shooting.

DeRozan had a team-high 19 points on Wednesday, but he will need a lot more to keep his team close on Thursday.

As the Spurs look to get back on track, they will rely heavily on the production of DeMar DeRozan to outlast the tough LA Clippers defense.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Derrick White, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C Jakob Poeltl.

Clippers vs Spurs Prediction

The LA Clippers looked very strong at both ends of the floor in the first game of this back-to-back mini-series with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers were dominant from start to finish, holding the Spurs to just 95 points in a blowout. While it could be a closer game this time, the Clippers are undoubtedly the stronger team.

Kawhi Leonard seems to have found his groove against his old team and should carry the LA Clippers to their fourth straight victory on Thursday.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Spurs game?

The LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs game will be broadcast live locally on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports West. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.