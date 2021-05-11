Create
LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified 22 min ago
Kawhi Leonard faces his former team tonight as the LA Clippers visit Amalie Arena in Florida to take on the Toronto Raptors. The LA Clippers have been in a slump of late, having lost four of their last six games. Nevertheless, they have officially clinched a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. After making the playoffs for eight straight years, they have been relegated from the postseason this time around.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report

LA Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have the usual names on their injury report. Amir Coffey is out due to health and safety protocols and Serge Ibaka continues to be sidelined due to lower back tightness. Ibaka will miss his 29th straight game and there is no positive update regarding his return. Many wonder if he will come back in time for the playoffs.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have a bevy of injuries for the game tonight. They have listed most of their main players out and their lineup will look like a shell of itself.

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby and Rodney Hood are all out for the game. Siakam is suffering from a strain in his left shoulder and suffered a second metacarpal fracture in his left hand. VanVleet and Anunoby are out recovering from a left hip flexor and left calf strain, respectively, while Lowry will be rested.

Moreover, Paul Watson has also been ruled out due to left knee tendinitis and Chris Boucher is questionable due to a sprain in his left knee.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to use their usual starting lineup. Patrick Beverley is back and will start as the point guard, with Reggie Jackson coming off the bench. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will reprise their roles as shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Meanwhile, Marcus Morris Sr. has been starting as the power forward and Nicolas Batum comes off the bench with coach Ty Lue rotating the two based on matchups. Ivica Zubac fills in for Serge Ibaka at center yet again.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors starting lineup is going to look quite different for tonight's game. Malachi Flynn is expected to start as the point guard with Gary Trent Jr. sharing the backcourt with him. Yuta Watanabe started as the small forward in their previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies and is expected to keep his place tonight. Meanwhile, either DeAndre' Bembry or Freddie Gillespie might get a starting role in either forward position, rotating with Watanabe. And lastly, Khem Birch is will likely be the starting center.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Malachi Flynn | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Yuta Watanabe | Power Forward - DeAndre' Bembry | Center - Khem Birch.

NBA Los Angeles Clippers Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Pascal Siakam NBA Injury Updates NBA Schedule 2020-21 NBA Predictions
