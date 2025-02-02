LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 2, 2025

The LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors matchup is one of five games scheduled for Sunday. LA is sixth in the West with a 28-20 record, while Toronto is No. 13 in the East with a 15-33 record.

The two teams have played each other 57 times in the regular season, with Toronto holding a 29-28 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 9, when the Clippers won 105-103 behind James Harden’s 24 points and 12 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley led Toronto with 21 points.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and TSN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-205) vs. Raptors (+170)

Spread: Clippers (-5) vs. Raptors (+5)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o220.5) vs. Raptors -110 (u220.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Clippers are on a great run with seven wins in the past 10 games. They have won two straight, including a 112-104 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Normal Powell led all scorers with 27 points, James Harden had 14 points and 10 assists, while Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and nine rebounds.

This is LA’s last of four road games before the team heads to Los Angeles for a four-game homestand.

While the Raptors have struggled for most of the season, they have been good recently. They have won seven of their past 10 games. However, they lost their most recent matchup 122-106, to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Scottie Barnes led the team with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raptors (15-33) need to be consistently good for the rest of the season to have any hopes of making the playoffs.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Kawhi Leonard’s points total is set at 19.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over and so do we.

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 20.5. He has crossed that in four of the past five games and should be able to do so on Sunday as well.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers to get a win on the road. They have been the better team throughout the season and should cover the spread for a win. This should be a relatively low-scoring game, with the team total staying under 220.5 points.

