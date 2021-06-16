LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 16th, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers returned to tie the series at two games apiece against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

This is the second time in a row that the Clippers have tied the series after being down 0-2. Paul George silenced the critics and put on a show in Game 4, recording 31 points along with 4 three-pointers.

After losing both games on the road, the Utah Jazz gave the LA Clippers a chance to stay alive. They now have a chance to take a 3-2 lead and give themselves a cushion for Game 6.

Donovan Mitchell has been sensational, averaging 32.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in these playoffs, including shooting 43% from beyond the arc.

#NBAPlayoffs teams that win Game 5 (tied 2-2) win 7-game series 82.5% of the time (174-37) — Steve Merril (@SteveMerril) June 2, 2021

LA Clippers Injury Report

LA Clippers

Serge Ibaka is the only player listed out for the LA Clippers. He missed 31 games in the regular season and played just two games in these playoffs, averaging nine minutes per game.

It is safe to say that the LA Clippers can manage without him, as Ivica Zubac has done a great job stepping up in his absence.

Serge Ibaka will miss the rest of the playoffs after undergoing season-ending back surgery pic.twitter.com/FX4iq1gMCG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2021

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Mike Conley's status has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5. The Utah Jazz point guard left Game 5 of the first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies early due to a hamstring injury and has been absent ever since.

However, many speculate that he might make his series debut in this game.

Clippers must be on guard for possible return of Jazz's Mike Conley in Game 5 https://t.co/uWuCFycVwJ — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) June 16, 2021

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz - Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers should be retaining their lineup from Game 4 as there are no new names on the injury report. As mentioned earlier, Ivica Zubac has done a great job filling in for Ibaka as the center.

However, coach Tyronn Lue has started Nicolas Batum as the center and made Zubac come off the bench lately.

Patrick Beverly has been reduced to a bench role as Reggie Jackson starts as the point guard for the LA Clippers.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will reprise their usual positions as shooting guard and small forward, respectively. And finally, the starting power forward will be Marcus Morris Sr.

Utah Jazz

LA Clippers v Utah Jazz - Game One

If Mike Conley is cleared to start the game, he will do so in the backcourt with Donovan Mitchell. If he comes off the bench or doesn't play tonight, then Joe Ingles will reprise his point guard duties.

Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to be the small forward as usual, and Royce O'Neale will join him in the frontcourt as the starting power forward.

And finally, reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, will retain his center position.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz - Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Nicolas Batum.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Center - Rudy Gobert.

