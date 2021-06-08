LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 8th, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The second Western Conference Semifinals series will tip-off on Tuesday night with the Utah Jazz hosting the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena. The regular-season games between the three sides were closely contested, but the Jazz held the edge, winning two of those encounters.

The LA Clippers were stretched to their limit in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. A spectacular 45-point effort from Kawhi Leonard in Game 6 allowed the franchise to level the series, following which they claimed Game 7 with a team effort to advance.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, were given a wake-up call in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a case of complete domination from Quin Snyder's men thereafter, as they won four straight to qualify for the West Semifinals. Donovan Mitchell averaged 28.5 points per game in that series, while four other Jazz players averaged over 17 points.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka continues to remain on the sidelines as he recovers from the back injury that allowed him to play just two games in the first round. Ibaka is listed as doubtful, but he didn't travel to Utah with his LA Clippers teammates so he can be ruled out for the time being. He's also likely to miss Game 2 at this point.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Mike Conley

Mike Conley suffered a mild strain on his right hamstring in Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley was able to practice a bit on Monday, but he's currently listed as questionable. Considering James Harden's recent hamstring injury, the Utah Jazz are likely to play it safe with Conley. There's a good chance that Conley could sit out if he doesn't feel completely fine before tip-off.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers used a small lineup against Dallas, but that's likely to change against the Utah Jazz. Ivica Zubac should come in as the center, but the rest of the starting lineup should remain the same. Reggie Jackson and Paul George should form the backcourt, with Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. taking up the forward spots.

KAWHI WITH AUTHORITY!



📽 @kawhileonard's Game 7 one-hand slam from every angle. pic.twitter.com/sxz6NgnJa5 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 8, 2021

Nicolas Batum could play as the backup stretch five when Rudy Gobert is off the court for Utah. Rajon Rondo and Terance Mann are also going to get respectable minutes. Luke Kennard's shooting ability may also fetch him some playing time.

Utah Jazz

While Donovan Mitchell is set to start, Mike Conley's status is in doubt. If he's unavailable, he will be replaced by Joe Ingles in the starting lineup. The frontcourt will consist of Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert.

Jordan Clarkson was the second-leading scorer for the Utah Jazz against Memphis and he's likely to average 30 minutes off the bench against the LA Clippers too. Forwards Georges Niang and Derrick Favors will be a part of Quin Snyder's rotation as well.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

