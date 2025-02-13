LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb.13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

  • home icon
By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Feb 13, 2025 13:46 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
The LA Clippers hit the road to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Clippers are 2-0 against the Jazz in their ongoing season series.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Clippers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 13

The Clippers are projected to use a starting lineup of James Harden (PG), Norman Powell (SG), Amir Coffey (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF) and Ivica Zubac (C) for the game.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJames Harden
Kris Dunn*Patty Mills
SGNorman PowellKris Dunn*Bogdan Bogdanovic
SFAmir CoffeyBogdan BogdanovicNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Amir CoffeyNicolas Batum
CIvica ZubacNicolas BatumKobe Brown
Jazz Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 13

Meanwhile, the Jazz are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Isaiah Collier (PG), Jordan Clarkson (SG), Lauri Markkanen (SF), John Collins (PF) and Walker Kessler (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGIsaiah Collier
Keyonte George
Elijah Harkless
SGJordan ClarksonJohnny JuzangSvi Mykhailiuk
SFLauri MarkkanenBrice SensabaughJohnny Juzang
PFJohn CollinsMicah PorterBrice Sensabaugh
CWalker KesslerKyle FilipowskiJohn Collins

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Reports

Clippers injury report for Feb. 13

The Clippers have three players listed on their injury report for the contest. Kris Dunn is listed as questionable and his involvement will be a game-time decision. Kawhi Leonard, Drew Eubanks, and Ben Simmons are out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Kris DunnQuestionable (GTD)Not Injury Related
Kawhi LeonardOut Ankle
Drew EubanksOut Rest
Ben SimmonsOut Not Injury Related

Jazz injury report for Feb. 13

Meanwhile, the Jazz will be without Collin Sexton, KJ Martin, and Taylor Hendricks.

PlayerStatusInjury
Collin SextonOutAnkle
KJ MartinOutNot Injury Related
Taylor HendricksOut (OFS)Lower Leg

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Preview

Heading into the game, the LA Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 30-23 record, having won six of their last 10 outings. They are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 128-114 at home on Wednesday.

James Harden led the Clippers to victory with a double-double performance of 18 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and a block. Kawhi Leonard led their scoring with 25 points in the game.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz stand second-last in the West with a 13-40 record. They have won three of their last 10 games and are coming off a 131-119 home win against the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz's victory effort with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the game while Lauri Markkanen led their scoring with 32 points.

How to watch LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz?

The Clippers-Jazz matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The contest will be aired locally on KJZZ and FDSSC, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Debasish
