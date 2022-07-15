LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - July 15th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The LA Clippers will play their fourth NBA Summer League game, taking on the Utah Jazz at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams are headed into the encounter on the back of defeats in their previous games.

The Clippers faced the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. After starting the game slowly, the Clippers showed some life in the second half. But that wasn't enough as the Nuggets walked away with a 80-75 win on the night.

Jay Scrubb led the scorers for the Clippers with 18 points. Reggie Perry and Cam Reynolds racked up 11 points each.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz were up against the Toronto Raptors in their previous game. They had a poor first half, where they managed to score only 30 points. Although they pushed hard in the second, the Raptors held on and grabbed a 80-74 win on the night.

Jared Butler led the way for the Jazz with 12 points, while Leandro Bolmaro added 11 points. However, neither of their performances was enough to prevent a loss for the Jazz.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time: Friday, July 15 at 5:00 PM ET [Saturday, July 16 at 2:30 AM IST]

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

LA Clippers Preview

Brandon Boston Jr. has been another player that has looked good for the Clippers in the Summer League

The Clippers have one win and two losses in the Summer League so far. They will look to bring their best into this game.

One of the best players for the Clippers in the tournament has been Jay Scrubb. The young guard has averaged 14.7 PPG in three games.

Another player that has done well is Jason Preston. He had an injury-laden season last time out, but he has looked good for the Clippers in the Summer League.

Heading into this game against the Utah Jazz, the Clippers will be hoping to end their two-game slump. They have had their struggles to get going on the offensive end.

The team is yet to score more than 100 points in the tournament. If they are able to do that, they could certainly put up a fight and grab a win on Friday.

Key Player - Jay Scrubb

Jay Scrubb was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets but was traded to the LA Clippers in a deal between the two teams. He signed a two-way contract with the team and as part of that also plays for their G-League affiliate, the Ontario Clippers.

Last season, Scrubb played 18 games for the LA Clippers. He had limited playing time, but later on was ruled out due to a season-ending injury.

Scrubb will be hoping to bring in his best in the Summer League and win a few more minutes during the regular season.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jason Preston, Shooting Guard - Jay Scrubb, Small Forward - Brandon Boston Jr., Power Forward - Jarrell Brantley, Center - Reggie Perry

Utah Jazz Preview

Jazz Summer League team during training [Image Credits: Utah Jazz/Twitter]

The Utah Jazz have secured two wins and one loss in three games so far. They are coming into the Summer League on the back of a winless California Classic leg.

One of the biggest problems they have faced throughout these games is their offense. The team has struggled to score points and this often leads to poor performances in their games.

Jared Butler has been doing his best for the Jazz. His ability to make dynamic plays and get teammates involved has worked out well for them. They also have the presence of Tacko Fall on the boards and this has been a help as the big man has averaged 15 RPG so far.

However, going into the fourth game of the Summer League, the Jazz will be looking to make an effort to improve their offense.

They are certainly still in the race to finish in the top two, which is why a win would be crucial for them. However, the Clippers are a tough side themselves and will try to grab a win and spoil the chances of the Jazz.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Jared Butler was part of the Jazz team last season. He made 42 appearances and also started one game for them. The Summer League is certainly a platform for Butler to show off his ability to the team.

With the organization heading towards a rebuild, Butler could get a lot more minutes next season.

A win against the Clippers is very important for Utah. However, for that to happen, Butler will have to have a big night when he takes the court on Friday.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jared Butler, Shooting Guard - Leandro Bolmaro, Small Forward - Johnny Juzang, Power Forward - Xavier Sneed, Center - Bruno Caboclo

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Match Prediction

The Clippers vs Jazz game will be an exciting encounter to watch as both sides have talented players on their rosters. However, taking into account the playing style and dynamism of the players in the Clippers, they could edge out a win on Friday.

Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz game?

The Clippers vs Jazz game will be nationally televised on ESPN 2. Live streaming for the same will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

