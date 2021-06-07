LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - June 8th 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

There’s no rest for the weary as the tired LA Clippers will face the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series at Vivint Arena on Tuesday.

Coming off a first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks that ended in a 126-111 win in Game 7, the Clippers are heading into Tuesday's matchup tired but rejuvenated. Homecourt advantage kicked in at the right time on Sunday as they survived a 46-point explosion from the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.

The Utah Jazz have been waiting for their next opponent after they dismissed the upstart Memphis Grizzlies 4-1 in their opening-round series with a 126-110 victory on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell was the difference-maker once again, registering 30 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

The LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard #2 passes the ball against the Dallas Mavericks

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Tuesday, June 8th, 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, June 9th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George #13 scores on a breakaway dunk past Tim Hardaway Jr. #11.

The surprisingly close series between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks may have prepared coach Tyronn Lue and his boys for what lies ahead. Their date with the Utah Jazz will be an even bigger test if they want to compete for the NBA title.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George averaged 32.1 and 23.6 points per game, respectively, against the Mavs, with Reggie Jackson (15.4 ppg) providing ample support. The rest of the LA Clippers didn’t show up for much of the series, and that can’t happen when they take on the league’s top team.

Lue will have to make sure his perimeter scorers are on point as they face the towering presence of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the paint.

The LA Clippers have the sixth-best offense in the playoffs (119.7) but will have to execute better in the semifinals to win the series.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard stepped up his game when it counted the most in the last two games, putting up 45 and 28 points in Games 6 and 7, including key baskets in clutch situations.

The five-time All-Star was determined to forget last year’s failures with a spectacular showing in the final two games for the LA Clippers. He will need to step it up big time against the Utah Jazz, who are the West’s No. 1 seed.

Kawhi Leonard today:



28 PTS

10 REB

9 AST

4 STL

0 TOV

10-15 FG



He is the 2nd player with a 25/10/5 game on 0 turnovers in a Game 7 since 1983. The other was Kobe Bryant in 2002. pic.twitter.com/cGrymeSmnE — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021

Leonard’s counterpart will be Bojan Bogdanovic, who will be an easier assignment compared to Doncic. However, the Jazz forward is a capable scorer and a key cog in their machine.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Nicolas Batum

Utah Jazz Preview

Rudy Gobert #27 blocks Ja Morant #12

After a shocking first game loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz reeled off four straight wins to overpower their opponents on their way to this semifinal series with the LA Clippers. Mitchell led a balanced scoring attack that saw six players average in double-digits for the Jazz.

The LA Clippers are a tougher and more experienced squad than the Grizzlies, but the Utah Jazz have the No. 2 offensive rating in the league at 123.4, just behind the Brooklyn Nets.

This is not the same Jazz team that surrendered a 3-1 lead in last year’s playoffs, and they are out to prove it. Their net rating of +9.3 led all teams in the regular season, and they are showing a similar net rating (+8.4) in the playoffs so far.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell’s 28.5 points-per-game average is more astounding when one considers the fact that he plays for a team that relies on several players to contribute in scoring.

Amazingly, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder has been able to give Mitchell his usual touches while getting the other players involved.

JUST STOP IT, DONOVAN MITCHELL! 🤯



26 PTS at halftime for 🕷️ on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/lrjef5oqno — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2021

Mitchell shot 40 percent from three-point range in the first-round series versus the Memphis Grizzlies. He will have to shoot just as well when facing the LA Clippers.

Paul George will have the unenviable task of trying to stop Mitchell, but the height advantage enjoyed by the Clippers’ swingman could bother the two-time All-Star significantly.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O’Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert

Clippers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The LA Clippers will be at a disadvantage when it comes to rest. They have only two days to prepare for the Utah Jazz game after trying to break down the Dallas Mavericks for seven straight games.

As with most series, Game 1 will be a feel-out game between the two teams, but we expect the LA Clippers to have the more difficult adjustment. A disciplined team like the Utah Jazz will be ready for them and take the first game.

Where to watch Clippers vs Jazz

Game 1 of the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Western Conference Semifinals series will be televised nationally by TNT. International audiences can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Dear reader, could you please take a short 30-second survey to help us improve and give you better NBA/basketball coverage on our site? Here's the link for it.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Milwaukee Bucks could beat Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh