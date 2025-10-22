LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The LA Clippers will be on the road to face the Utah Jazz for their 2025-25 season opener. It is one of the 12 games scheduled for Wednesday.

The Clippers finished fifth in the Western Conference last season with a 50-32 record. They won nine of their last 10 regular season games last season.

The Jazz, on the other hand, ended the 2024-25 season bottom in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record. They lost nine of their last 10 regular season games last season.

The Clippers strengthened ahead of the new season by after they brought in Bradley Beal, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns. They acquired John Collins in a three-team trade that involved the Jazz and the Miami Heat. They also re-signed James Harden to a new two-year deal.

The Grizzlies made significant changes to their roster during the summer. They acquired Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson via the trade with the Clippers & Heat.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz game details

The Clippers-Jazz game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The matchup will air on TV on KJZZ, Jazz+ and FDSSC. Streaming via Fubo.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz betting lines

Moneyline: Clippers (-400) vs. Jazz (+320)

Spread: Clippers (-9.5) vs. Jazz (+9.5)

Total: (O/U): Clippers (o226.0) -110 vs. Jazz (u226.0) -110

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz preview

The Jazz have a better head-to-head record against the Clippers. They have met 205 times and Utah leads with a 116-89 record. However, in their last five matchups, the Clippers have dominated with a 5-0 record.

Their last matchup was on Feb. 13 with the Clippers winning 120-116 in overtime. Clippers guard James Harden recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jazz center Kyle Filipowski finished with 20 points and 10rebounds.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Clippers

PG - James Harden | SG - Bradley Beal | SF - Kawhi Leonard | PF - John Collins | C - Ivica Zubac

Jazz

PG: Keyonte George | SG: Ace Bailey | SF: Taylor Hendricks | PF: Lauri Markkanen | C: Walker Kessler

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 22.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 25.8 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Markkanen has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 17.5 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the under.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The Clippers are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 80% win percentage compared to the Jazz’s 23.8%.

