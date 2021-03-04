LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: 3 key matchups - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Continuing their road trip in the 2020-21 NBA, the LA Clippers travel to the Capital One Arena on Thursday to take on the Washington Wizards.

Both the teams are entering this matchup after enduring consecutive losses. After dominating the league for several weeks, the LA Clippers have been inconsistent in recent games, losing three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have recovered from their horrendous start to the season. They are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings but need to continue winning to get into playoff contention.

With All-Star players on both sides, a few matchups could determine the fate of the game. Let's take a look at three such matchups to look out for in this fixture.

#3 Moritz Wagner (Washington Wizards) vs Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers)

Although the LA Clippers have six players who are averaging at least six rebounds a game, they have been quite mediocre in grabbing the boards. They are ranked 15th in the league in rebounds but are surprisingly second in rebounds conceded to the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have been way better in rebounding than the LA Clippers despite losing their bonafide center Thomas Bryant to injury.

Serge Ibaka and Moritz Wagner could fight for dominance in the paint and ensure keyboards for their respective teams. Both the teams are ranked the same in offensive rebounds and second-chance points, an area they need to improve to get some easy buckets.

#2 Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) vs Paul George (LA Clippers)

Former teammates in Oklahoma City, Paul George and Russell Westbrook will likely be guarding each other for most of this game.

Although Bradley Beal plays in the same position as George, the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard could likely put the clamps on him. That could leave the two second-best players to guard each other.

Westbrook and George are familiar with each other's games and will look to exploit the other in 1-on-1 situations. Both these players have key roles for their respective teams as secondary defenders and scorers respectively, so their matchup could be crucial in the context of the game.

#1 Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) vs Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard's defensive prowess could be put to the test against a prolific scorer like Bradley Beal.

Beal is averaging an impressive 33 points per game and is leading the league in scoring. Leonard will need to put the clamps on Beal and contain his efficiency from the floor if the LA Clippers wish to end their losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard, who is the Washington Wizards' best scorer, could need some stopping. But Bradley Beal isn't known for his defense.

With Beal likely to concentrate in getting buckets, his defensive efficiency could take a hit.