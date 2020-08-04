LA Lakers 116-108 Utah Jazz: Player Ratings as Anthony Davis dominates with a 42-point performance | NBA 2019-20

The LA Lakers cruised to a 116-108 victory against the Utah Jazz. Despite a valiant effort from Donovan Mitchell, who put up 33 points tonight, the LA Lakers, led by Anthony Davis' monstrous 42-point game, decimated the Utah Jazz.

With this win, the LA Lakers have sealed their position as the top seed in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, will rue this loss as it puts them in a very precarious position in the lower half of the Western Conference playoff bracket.

Here are the player ratings from the LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game:

LA Lakers Player Ratings

Anthony Davis led the LA Lakers to victory, backed up by LeBron James

LeBron James - 8/10

With Anthony Davis taking the lead, LeBron James played the role of the facilitator perfectly, scoring 22 points with 9 assists. Shooting 9-16 from the field, he kept pressuring the Utah Jazz defense that was already struggling to stop Anthony Davis. In addition to this, he had 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in a great all-round performance.

Anthony Davis - 9/10

Anthony Davis was by far the star of the show tonight. With 42 points and 12 rebounds, he was virtually unstoppable. He kept scoring in the paint and also dishing out the occasional three. With 20 points in the first half, he gave the LA Lakers the lead by halftime. He also had 3 steals in a completely dominant performance tonight.

It was a five-star performance from all for this #LakersWin

It was a five-star performance from all for this #LakersWin

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐@AntDavis23: 42 pts, 12 reb, 12/15 FT@KingJames: 22 pts, 9 ast, 8 reb@DwightHoward: 11 pts, 5 reb@CaldwellPope: 10 pts, 4 reb

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - 6/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 points along with 4 rebounds tonight. He played a good game while assisting Davis who was on fire tonight.

Kyle Kuzma - 4/10

Kyle Kuzma, who has been in great form for the LA Lakers since the restart of the season, had a rough night with just 9 points to his name. He was in foul trouble throughout the second half and had 5 fouls by the end of the game.

Danny Green - 5/10

Danny Green scored 8 points and had 2 steals in tonight's game. He avoided taking three-point shots after his slump in the previous game against the Raptors.

Alex Caruso - 5/10

Caruso played his part as the secondary ball handler, with 4 assists and 3 points to his name. But the LA Lakers guard did pick up 4 fouls along the way.

Dion Waiters - 5/10

Dion Waiters played his role quite well tonight and ended with 7 points and 2 steals. His high turnover rate and personal fouls did cause the LA Lakers to lose some possessions.

J.R. Smith - 3/10

J.R. had a tough night, scoring just 4 points in 3 field goal attempts. He played just 14 minutes for the LA Lakers.

Dwight Howard - 6/10

Dwight Howard had a good game with 11 points and 5 rebounds, making all his field goal attempts. He was also the third highest scorer for the LA Lakers.

JaVale McGee - 2/10

With just a single rebound and no points, JaVale did not make a significant contribution in tonight's game. He got hit in the face by the ball and stayed out for most of the game after that.

Jared Dudley - 2/10

Dudley had a short stint in the game where he grabbed a single board and had one missed field goal attempt.

Quinn Cook - 2/10

Quinn Cook played for just 2 minutes tonight, with just a single turnover to show for it.

Utah Jazz Player Ratings

Donovan Mitchell in action for the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell - 8/10

Donovan Mitchell was by far the best player for the Utah Jazz tonight, with 33 points on 40% three-point shooting. He had 5 rebounds and 4 assists and was the most dynamic player for the Utah Jazz. He kept the Utah Jazz neck and neck with the LA Lakers till the third quarter before Anthony Davis took over.

Mike Conley - 6/10

Mike Conley was the second highest scorer for the Utah Jazz with 24 points on 8-17 shooting. He also dished out 8 dimes, supporting Donovan Mitchell throughout the game.

Joe Ingles - 2/10

With more turnovers than points, Joe Ingles disappointed greatly today. He was only able to score 5 points in his 35 minutes on the floor.

Rudy Gobert - 5/10

Rudy Gobert had a perfect scoring night with 16 points and 13 rebounds but was unable to stop Anthony Davis tonight. He gave up contact on plays and ended up in foul trouble with 5 fouls to leave the Utah Jazz in all sorts of trouble.

Royce O'Neal - 5/10

Royce O'Neal grabbed 14 boards and had 4 steals tonight, which made up for his dismal shooting that got him just 7 points on 7 attempts.

Jordan Clarkson - 2/10

Jordan Clarkson scored just 6 points in 20 minutes at a horrendous 15.4% shooting rate, despite taking 13 field goal attempts.

Georges Niang - 4/10

Niang had 3 steals and 4 points on the night, while also picking up 4 personal fouls.

Tony Bradley - 5/10

In his fourteen minutes on the floor, Bradley scored 5 points and grabbed 5 boards for the Utah Jazz, three of which were offensive rebounds.

Emmanuel Mudiay - 5/10

Mudiay scored 7 points in his limited time on the floor in this game.

Juwan Morgan - 3/10

Juwan Morgan played for just 5 minutes tonight and made one three-pointer while picking up 3 fouls.

