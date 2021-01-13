LA Lakers 117-100 Houston Rockets: Twitter goes crazy as LeBron shows off

The LA Lakers were in control from start to finish on Tuesday night in their dominant 117-100 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets had James Harden and John Wall active tonight, but the two combined for only 26 points as the Lakers danced their way to their ninth win of the 2020-21 NBA season.

LeBron James led the LA Lakers in scoring with 26 points, but it was his "no-look" three pointer in the 2nd quarter that will be played on highlight reels for months to come. The LA Lakers were excellent on both ends of the floor tonight, and have effectively put the entire league on notice: the defending champions are here to play.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Lakers' blowout win:

Yes, Bron did what you think he did. Shot a 3 and turned his bck cause he knew it was bottom. #GoatJames #LakerNation pic.twitter.com/ODGcHPZuy3 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 13, 2021

LeBron and the Lakers are just messing around now 😂😂😂



(📼 @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/H2K0LLMCDu — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) January 13, 2021

✨ @Lakers making plays on both ends in Q1 on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/2hq9Xq7N06 — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2021

The Lakers don't respect the Rockets — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) January 13, 2021

LA Lakers dominate Houston Rockets behind LeBron's big night

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

The Lakers' dominance started in the first quarter and continued throughout the game. LeBron made the highlights, but Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder put together impressive stat lines as well. Davis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Schroder collected 14 points of his own. The LA Lakers had a lot of fun in their big win and should be feared by their Western Conference opponents as the season continues.

Here are more reactions from Twitter on the Lakers' dominant performance on Tuesday against the Rockets:

When Lakers actually care about playing basketball it's scary. pic.twitter.com/Vfutl97v42 — Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) January 13, 2021

Lakers have telegraphed the #Rockets tendency to pass to the opposite corner out of pick-and-roll, especially when the defense packs the paint. A lot of deflections and turnovers. It has to do with the Rockets, but also the anticipation of the Lakers defense. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 13, 2021

The Lakers are just bullying them now this is mean — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) January 13, 2021

LA Lakers' fans seem to love this team and have plenty of reason to enjoy what they're seeing recently. The Lakers are once again a powerhouse in the NBA and will continue to win behind the nightly excellence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, January 13th for the second half of their back-to-back set. The Lakers remained atop the Western Conference with this win and will be the heavy favorites against the 5-5 Thunder.

The Houston Rockets will have a day off to regroup and then return to action Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets fell to 3-6 overall on the season and will hope to turn their luck against the Spurs.