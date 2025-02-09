LA Lakers' 3 potential waivers as glaring need for a buyout center emerges

It has been an eventful week for the LA Lakers. A flurry of trade activity and free agent signings has reshaped the roster from playoff hopefuls to championship contenders.

The headlines this week focused on All-Star guard Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to Southern California, a move that saw center/forward Anthony Davis head to the Dallas Mavericks. To fill the void, Los Angeles made a bold decision and moved swiftly to acquire center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. However, on Saturday night, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Lakers rescinded the trade after Williams failed his physical.

With the NBA trade deadline now over and no Davis or Williams on the books, the Lakers have been stranded without a top-tier center. Jaxson Hayes, who has started just 59 games over his NBA career, is expected to take the lead, with Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko providing backup.

If the Lakers are serious about putting together a deep playoff run, the front office knows they will likely need to bring in reinforcements at the center position. The fact that the organization is significantly over the $140 million salary cap makes the situation a little more complicated. With the CBA rules that have been put in place, the Lakers still have options.

According to NBA writer Eric Pincus, the Lakers can waive one or more players as they look to remain under the second apron.

"By my math, Lakers are back at 15 players, but they can waive a couple (perhaps Reddish, Wood) and sign two pro-rated at the min while staying under their 2nd apron hard cap," Pincus tweeted on Saturday.

Targeting a buyout center seems like the most obvious solution for the LA Lakers. A handful of options are available in the market, with Daniel Theis, Mo Bamba and Colin Castleton all capable of upgrading the current lineup.

Los Angeles already has a 15-man roster in place and will have to clear up a spot if they are to bring in a new face. Here is a look at a few players that could be placed on the waivers as the Lakers aim to bring in an established big man.

LA Lakers' 3 potential waivers as glaring need for a buyout center emerges

#3. Christian Wood

LA Lakers forward Christian Wood reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 214 pounds, Wood would be categorized as more of a power forward than a pure center. The California native was signed by the Lakers in 2023 but has failed to make an impact over the last two seasons.

Injuries have been a major issue for Christian Wood, with the forward playing in 50 games last season and averaging just 17.4 minutes per game. Wood missed the final two months of the 2023-24 season and has yet to feature in the 2024-24 campaign after undergoing a left knee surgery in September.

Wood signed a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the Lakers in 2023. The 29-year-old exercised a player option to remain with the organization for the 2024-25 season and is earning a salary of $3 million this season. He will become a free agent at the end of the season.

#2. Markieff Morris

The historic Luka Doncic trade involved three teams and several players. One of those pieces was 35-year-old power forward Markieff Morris, who joined the Lakers after three seasons with the Mavericks.

Morris has plenty of experience moving around the NBA. Over a 14-year career, the veteran has played with eight franchises and already has 784 regular season games. Over the last five years, however, he has been used predominantly as a role player, averaging less than 20.0 mpg since 2019.

Per Spotrac, Morris is carrying a cap hit of $2.08 million and is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

#1. Cam Reddish

LA Lakers forward Cam Reddish enters the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Things may be a little awkward between Cam Reddish and the LA Lakers over the next few days. Along with Dalton Knecht, Reddish was part of the trade package to bring Mark Williams to Los Angeles, which fell through at the last moment.

The former first-round pick is now back with the Lakers, but it remains unclear what role the shooting guard will play. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, Gabe Vincent and Bronny James will all share minutes in a competitive backcourt, leaving Reddish as surplus to requirements.

Over two seasons with the purple and gold, Reddish has averaged just 4.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 0.9 apg.

After developing his game over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks, Reddish signed a two-year, $4.62 million contract with the Lakers in 2023. He exercised his player option for the 2024-25 campaign and is carrying a cap hit of $2.46 million this season.

