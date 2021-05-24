LA Lakers 90-99 Phoenix Suns: 5 Talking points as Devin Booker activates god mode with 34 points

The Western Conference's third seed, the Phoenix Suns, hosted the 7th seed LA Lakers at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The most anticipated 2021 NBA playoffs first-round bout lived up to its billing in Game 1 as both teams went hard at each other.

The Phoenix Suns started the game on an incredibly high note as they shot the ball at 51% from the field in the first half. Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton were already in double figures heading into the third quarter of the game and maintained that intensity until the final whistle.

The Lakers struggled throughout the game as they could not find their rhythm in either offense or defense. The intensity of the LA Lakers team was missing as they played like a team that had been beaten before the match was over. It was an all-round disappointing display from the defending champions who originally came into the game as the favorites.

#1 The Phoenix Suns had the superior defense

Although the LA Lakers are the number one rated defensive team in the league, they were no match for the dogged Phoenix Suns' defense. The Suns defense put all the Lakers superstars in a pickle as they were tightly guarded and had a hand in their face during every shot.

The Suns being minus 19 in FTA and up 12 is just an amazing indictment of the Lakers' defense so far (and to Phoenix's pristine execution) — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 23, 2021

Jae Crowder and DeAndre Ayton did an excellent job marshaling LeBron James and Anthony Davis, causing a turnover or, at the very least, a jump ball. Alex Caruso did a decent job guarding Devin Booker but was not quick enough to keep up with the in-form Phoenix Suns guard.

#2 Anthony Davis had a miserable outing

Anthony Davis #3 of the LA Lakers

Davis was an absolute disaster on the court in what we would speculate was a result of the pressure of the playoffs. He shot a measly 31% from the field and made only 5 of his 16 attempts. Although the Phoenix Suns' defense was a nuisance for major chunks of the game, Davis failed to take advantage of favorable matchups when he had the chance.

#3 The LA Lakers had a hard time shooting the ball

The LA Lakers could not get the ball to drop even at times when they had good looks. It was difficult to watch such miserable shooting from such an elite team in the NBA playoffs. The LA Lakers shot 43.4% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc to end the game.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggle with their shooting as Devin Booker and the Suns overcome an injury to Chris Paul to defeat the Lakers 99-90.https://t.co/Ai0zyXm1kX — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 23, 2021

The Phoenix Suns also gave up several free throws that the LA Lakers failed to capitalize on. The Lakers went 17-of-28 from the free-throw line. Nine more made free throws would have been enough to send the game into overtime.

#4 Chris Paul had a shoulder injury early in the second quarter

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

Chris Paul headed to the dressing room early in the second quarter after a nasty collision with his teammate. He was back on the floor shortly after, with reports stating it was a right shoulder contusion. Paul continued to play for the Phoenix Suns under the guise that he was fine, but his ball-handling skills reflected otherwise. Commentators pointed out that he was carrying the ball up the court with his left hand more often than his dominant right.

He lost the ball on several dribbles and had a hard time shooting the ball. Hopefully, it is something he can shake off as his absence will impact the results of this series drastically.

#5 Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton exploded in their first-ever NBA playoffs

Anthony Davis #3 of the LA Lakers attempts a shot over Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns

The pressure didn't get to the Phoenix Suns youngsters as they were both huge for their team in their first playoff appearances. Devin Booker registered 34 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

Devin Booker playoff debut:



34 PTS

7 REB

8 AST



That’s the most points by a Suns player in a playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/mZZoVtVOP5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2021

DeAndre Ayton dominated the paint over AD, Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrel, finishing with 16 rebounds and 21 points. It was a disciplined performance from both stars as they helped the Phoenix Suns secure a win over the Lakers - their first playoff win since 2010.